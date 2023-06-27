Reprieve for Zimbabwean immigrants in SA

Opinion / Columnist

A South African High Court has ruled that it was "unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid" for the country's Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).In December 2021, Motsoaledi announced the termination of the ZEP, and has twice granted extensions.However, earlier this year, the Helen Suzman Foundation made a court application to interdict the minister and the government from arresting, deporting and detaining anyone who does not have a valid permit document.In a ruling on Wednesday, the High Court set aside the minister's decision and directed that ZEPs shall remain valid for the next 12 months.