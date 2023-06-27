'Expect more defections to Zanu-PF'

Opinion / Columnist

After being ‘rigged' in the recently held murky CCC candidate selection process, outspoken activist Mr Paddington Japajapa (PJ) decided to pack his bags and rejoin Zanu-PF. Below are excerpts of his interview with Zimpapers Elections Desk's Joseph Madzimure (JM).***JM: What really forced the change of heart, regarding you joining Zanu-PF?PJ: CCC was supposed to go for a congress since it was a new political outfit, and have a new leadership elected by the people. One cannot run a political party without structures, it is not a burial society, we are talking of politics. This will determine the future of this country and the future of this country is in the hands of the electorate not four people — Nelson Chamisa, Amos Chibaya, Fadzai Mahere, Gift Ostallos Siziba. They will not go anywhere with their personal project.About two months ago I was nominated in Warren Park to stand as a CCC candidate for National Assembly. After that, we were waiting for validation and endorsement that was the next process after security vetting. I went through the nomination process and the security vetting process because I was a national executive council member.I was surprised two weeks ago, on the day of validation and endorsement that my name was not announced by the commissioners who came to Warren Park to do the final endorsement and validation of those who were nominated. I enquired and I was advised by the commissioners to speak to Chamisa or Chibaya. I was really surprised that these are the two people who are running everything within the opposition party. I felt betrayed.As I speak there is a mass exodus of CCC members who are defecting to Zanu-PF after realising the shoddy internal candidates' selection process in the opposition outfit.A number of senior party executive members including its vice president Tendai Biti were also side-lined in the selection process during the nomination of candidates last week.Biti was mulling to stand as an independent candidate during the nomination process but changed his mind after being hoodwinked by Chamisa who promised him a senior Government position if they win the coming elections, which is impossible.JM: Now that the nomination process has been completed, Chamisa is on record saying his party will win the elections. Do you see CCC winning the coming election elections?PJ: As we speak, all urban seats combined, CCC will contest in 56 constituencies, with rural constituencies constituting 154 seats out of the total 210 seats in Parliament. I do not see CCC winning. Out of the 56 seats in the so-called CCC strongholds, Zanu-PF will fish some seats.Taking into consideration that CCC relies on urban votes, how are they going to take over Government with 56 seats, that is if they are luck to win all of them? You can actually tell that they are not going to win the elections. They have also fielded double candidates in 20 constituencies in urban areas and 37 local authorities. That alone shows that something is wrong.Zanu-PF's stronghold is in rural areas, where people vote in their numbers and are registered, while in urban centres, many people do not come out in their numbers to vote.JM: You cited that CCC has no structures and party constitution, what do you think is the major reason?PJ: Chamisa wants to do everything on his own, I do not think it is a good idea. I do not hate him personally, but I am against the idea of centralising power. It is not a good idea. Let ideas come from party organs, you cannot run a party on your own. It is impossible. You need other people; you need party structures. A political party is not a private company, where you can do things on your own.JM: Why did you decide to join the ruling party Zanu-PF?PJ: I have realised the good works of the New Dispensation and President Mnangagwa's leadership qualities. He has pressed the right code on the economic front. I have travelled across the country, and you can see Zimbabwe is fast developing. I have seen how Zanu-PF reformed itself. The New Dispensation is doing a good job. Look at the Harare-Beitbridge Road. I was so impressed because those are wonderful projects from the Second Republic. So many projects are being undertaken now and Zimbabwe can trust the President to take them to the promised land. Meanwhile there is no light in the opposition.JM: You have been Chamisa's trusted lieutenant, what forced you to leave the party unceremoniously?PJ: I joined opposition politics in 1999. I thought I had taken the right step, but I realised that they have nothing to offer. There is no bright future, instead they are supported by the West and have made the people suffer because of the illegal sanctions that they begged for. Have you ever heard Chamisa denouncing sanctions? He will never do that; the CCC wants the economy to implode so that there will be a protest vote; but that is a long shot in the dark judging from the way prices have stabilised in the last few days.JM: How do you see the future of opposition political parties in Zimbabwe?PJ: Opposition politics will be dead in Zimbabwe very soon, so I have decided to go to a party where I am accepted and where I originated from. I am going to relaunch my political career at a party that respects the will of the people.JM: CCC has fielded two candidates in almost 20 constituencies. Your take on that?PJ: That CCC fielded two candidates in urban areas is a sign of disorganisation within a political system. You cannot have two or three candidates in one constituency.The same situation happened in Harare South in 2018, where the candidates divided their votes at the expense of the party. It means something is wrong somewhere in the party and many other members are complaining. We will see more defections to Zanu-PF very soon.