Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF needs to pass a free and fair election test

2 hrs ago | Views
Every election in Zimbabwe since the turn of the new millennium, has been fiercely contested, and allegations of rigging have almost always accompanied each and every one of them.

It is difficult to argue against the claim because of the dirty tactics that the ruling Zanu-PF has employed in each election cycle over the years.

Along with intimidation and using shadowy groups to intimidate opponents and forcing support from vulnerable individuals, Zanu-PF has now moved to targeting civil servants.

In 2019, Zanu-PF legislators embarked on a mission to disrupt Parliament business unless opposition MPs endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This time around, as we await the August 23 election, Zanu-PF is at it again, forcing civil servants to undergo training at the Chitepo School of Ideology under the pretence that the training is aimed at imparting patriotism.

The programme is run by shadowy affiliate Zanu-PF group Civil Servants TrustED.

Section 200 of the Constitution is explicit on the conduct of civil servant with regards to politics.

In exercising their functions, civil servants are prohibited from furthering the interests or cause of any political party or acting in a partisan manner.

The timing of this programme raises a lot of questions considering that we are heading towards an election and the curriculum is hugely aligned to Zanu-PF.

What is of concern is the fact that teachers who are not affiliated to the shadowy group are forced to attend, exposing the ruling party's desperation to influence voting patterns.

Ideology training is never a bad thing, but targeting a specific section of the civil service and using commandeering tactics to mobilise them raises eyebrows.

If, indeed, it was a programme of national importance it should have been implemented at the appropriate time, and a full programme would have been provided and shared openly.

There are so many ways to impart knowledge on one's country and patriotism as the programme's objectives claim.

In the case of teachers, this can be part of their curriculum during training, so that when they discharge their duties, they will be fully in the picture.

We all know Zanu-PF is desperate to win this election, but it must not violate constitutional rights and the freedom of association for civil servants.

Mnangagwa has already departed from his promise, to be a changed leader who promotes democracy and human rights.

If the current programme is anything to go by, he is borrowing from the same script that his predecessor the late Robert Mugabe used.

Zimbabwe has for a long time been tarnished by contested elections and Mnangagwa should take this opportunity to clean the country's reputation.

August 23 elections presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to salvage itself from the pariah State tag.

But this depends on Mnangagwa's conduct and attitude towards the process.

Ultimately, this is an acid test for Mnangagwa to prove that he is a reformist and democrat he always claims to be.

Source - Newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

8 mins ago | 33 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

17 mins ago | 58 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

19 mins ago | 26 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

32 mins ago | 115 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

36 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

1 hr ago | 259 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Storm over Black Elisha's one-on-one charges

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Woman loses ear in fight over man

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Man gets lobola refund after wife gets married to former teacher

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide after 'impregnating' stepdaughter

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says no one can lecture Zimbabwe on democracy

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

CIO operative convicted for extortion

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

10 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mapeza buoyant ahead of Chicken Inn clash

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address past human rights violations

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ANC to blame for immigration crisis, says Maimane

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZNCC calls for review of Customs and Excise Act

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

TelOne suffers US$7,4m loss

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'There's still time to resolve nomination disputes'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF going to court to challenge nomination of 15 CCC National Assembly candidates

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare raid Dulibadzimu United

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man kills other for beating wife

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Captured PP clears Ramaphosa in final Phala Phala report

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Miners appeal for the scrapping of EPOs

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

ZBC launches digital system

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF wants 15 CCC candidates nullified

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe will not allow observers to dictate to its citizens

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Village mob assaults fhief

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Maradona vs. Messi: Who Is Better?

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Motsoaledi to apply for leave to appeal against Zimbabwean Exemption Permit judgments

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature hearing postponed to July 7

19 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwe strengthen CWC23 qualification hopes with Oman win

19 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

19 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Masimirembwa cornered in Mnangagwa challenger trial

19 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Govt salary offer ‘too little', say teachers

19 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital office

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Will the next ZANU PF leader call Mnangagwa a 'dimwit'?

29 Jun 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1464 Views

Chidhakwa vows to continue leading

29 Jun 2023 at 12:52hrs | 1547 Views

Would-be rapists gets instant justice

29 Jun 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1354 Views

'EU welcomes invitation to observe 2023 election.' Yeah, for purposes of yet another academic report

29 Jun 2023 at 12:42hrs | 546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days