Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo
"Number one, we are saying Cowdray Park is for the people of Cowdray Park. That ZanuPF candidate [Prof Mthuli Ncube] is an outsider. I was born and raised in Cowdray Park. So, we cannot tell the world that out of 30,000 residents to be led by someone who comes from Switzerland. So that on its own, in my view, we cannot be led by outsiders".
Pashor 'Two Days' Sibanda, CCC parliamentary candidate, Cowdray Park constituency; speaking on @citezw #TwitterSpaces.
Three things arise from this:
Firstly, CCC's use of Pashor "Two Days" Sibanda to ridiculously claim that Prof Mthuli Ncube is from Switzerland is enough evidence that CCC was stillborn, born dead like a dodo, a fitting characterising recently framed by @daddyhope
Only crackpots will believe that Prof Ncube "comes from Switzerland".
Secondly, it is dangerous for CCC to call a person like Prof Ncube, whose ancestors hail from Lupane and who was born and raised in Bulawayo, an outsider.
Ncube an outsider? And that coming from CCC, which has fielded questionable candidates in Bulawayo, some of whom have all the trappings of outsiders?
Hayikhona.
Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo. No ways.
Thirdly, the difference between Sibanda and Ncube is now clear: Sibanda wants Cowdray Park to do something for him, in particular to send him to go and work in Harare to uplift himself as an MP; while Ncube has come from Harare where he's already working as finance and economic development minister to do something for Cowdray Park, to develop and uplift Cowdray, something he's already doing rather very well.
Cowdray Park does not owe Sibanda anything because he says he was born there, it's Sibanda who owes Cowdray Park everything, yet so far Sibanda has done nothing for Cowdray Park, nothing, except to try and use CCC to block Prof Ncube from continuing with the amazing development he has already brought to Cowdray Park. With that development, Ncube has proven beyond doubt that he has the capacity to bring more development to Cowdray Park over the next five years, as the constituency's Member of Parliament.
If Sibanda and CCC are not stopped from blocking Ncube's capacity, Cowdray Park will remain undeveloped and underdeveloped. That should not be allowed.
The choice for Cowdray Park on 23 August 2023 cannot be any clearer.
Phela iCowdray Park iyasetshenzelwa, ende uNcube uyayisebenzela shuwa!
