FOR over 10 years, my life has been centred on training and coaching public speakers and corporate communicators. The question that comes up all the time in these sessions is: How do I conquer the fear of public speaking?I will use this article to answer that question. The fear of public speaking, also known as glossophobia, is a common fear that affects many if not all people. Even seasoned speakers confess to their hearts racing and their throats going dry for a minute. So, you are not alone, seat back and read to the end of this article.PracticeYou become a better speaker through practice. Mike Murdock once said: "Successful people do daily what ordinary people do occasionally. It's not just a one-night stroke before your talk the next morning. Take time to hone your skill, and refine your speech. Those small daily doses of rehearsals add a lot to your speech. The best speech is prepared before you are invited to speak. The more you practice, the more comfortable and confident you will become. Practice your speech in front of a mirror, in your church cell group, a friend, or a family member or family gathering. In this generation, smartphones have become a blessing because you can record yourself and watch or play it back to identify areas where you can improve."PrepareNothing beats preparation. It is said when preparation meets opportunity, success is inevitable. The key to overcoming the fear of public speaking is preparation. Make sure you have done your research and have a clear understanding of what you want to say.Write down your key points and practise your delivery. Personally, I'm an avid reader and, as such, I read around themes and subjects of what I always speak about. That enhances my idea box and a collection of sweets nuggets.See successThe best thing to do is to imagine yourself delivering a great speech and people giving you a round of applause. Visualise yourself delivering a successful speech and unforgettable oratory.Imagine yourself speaking confidently and charming your audience. This visualisation technique can help you feel more confident and positive about your ability to speak in public. Just imagine giving a great speech!Respect your audienceRemember, the audience has come to hear you, so do your best. Shift your focus from your fear to your audience. Or fuel your fear with faith. Your speech is for them, not for yourself. You are here to inform, inspire, empower, motivate, educate and captivate your audience. Focus on delivering a message that will benefit your audience and help them in some way.Master techniquesGreat speakers are attacked by fear, but there are techniques that they use to exude confidence. Before your speech, use relaxation techniques to help calm your nerves, your throat, heart rate and breathing.Deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and visualisation can all be effective techniques for reducing anxiety. Remember your breathing affects your pitch, pace, pose, punch and power. I will cover more on that next week.Small beginnings are big podiumsYou don't need to start with a humongous crowd. My conscious efforts were first in the church where I would be assigned to speak to youths. I remember vividly that my first speech was a mess, but the major thing was that I was talking to a small group.Then, my passion and appetite were whetted when people and organisations started to invite me. If you are new to public speaking, start small. Start by speaking in front of a small group of people and gradually work your way up to larger audiences.Seek helpThere is no problem in seeking help. Personally, I have mentors that I look up to and great speakers that I always listen to so that I learn from them.Invest in seminars on public speaking and buy books that will help you. In the book Speak Like a PRO, I expose readers to tips that have been built over years using my personal experiences as a professional speaker.If your fear of public speaking is severe, consider seeking support from a professional counsellor or a certified coach. Also, you can join public speaking groups. There are many resources that can help you gain confidence and improve your skills. See you on stage!