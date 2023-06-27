Latest News Editor's Choice


Human beings are not cockroaches

No, no, Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu. This is unacceptable. Because there is no human being who is a cockroach, no political party can be demonised as a "Convention of Confused Cockroaches", that is not political banter, under any circumstance whatsoever.

Never.

Please do not take the people and the nation back into the dark days of gukurahundi politics when Zapu and its supporters were demonised as cockroaches, with genocidal ethnic consequences.

Of all people, you Cde Ndlovu for one, should be extra careful and extra sensitive, and you should thus mind your language at all times on such a matter!

