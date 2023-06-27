Opinion / Columnist
Rallies: Muzorewa's Huruyadzo syndrome
It is important to remember at all times, especially when it comes to mobilising votes for a general election, that a rally is not a structure; not least because there are a zillion reasons for high mass attendance at rallies, most of which have nothing to do with going to vote on voting day.
Bishop Abel Muzorewa learnt the hard way when his "huruyadzo" rallies resulted in only three seats - out of 80 - in the independence general election in 1980.
Since then, big rallies in Zimbabwe election campaigns have defined the "huruyadzo syndrome", that hearkens back to Muzorewa's disastrous electoral performance in 1980.
Rallies, yes, they help to promote and sustain high morale across communities in the body politic ahead of polling day, but it's only the structures that can get the voters out and that can make the winning difference by delivering the vote on polling day!
