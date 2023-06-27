Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's first five-year term in office ends in a little less than two months, but his message against so-called "economic saboteurs" remains the same and one wonders if he really means what he says or it's just political banter.

Mnangagwa needs to be warned that today's electorate is more enlightened and won't take everything said by a politician, especially, at a campaign rally, hook, line and sinker.

Zimbabweans have walked along this path many times before and can tell the difference between politicking and sound policy pronouncement.

After taking over power via a coup in November 2017, the Zanu-PF leader has made it a point to denounce economic saboteurs at all public gatherings and threaten "stern action" instead of proffering solutions to the country's economic crisis.

But it would appear his statements are all froth and no beer, as we are yet to see the culprits jailed or their business licences cancelled.

As early as January 2018, his party set up an ad-hoc committee to deal with alleged wanton price increases for basic commodities as he warned "unscrupulous businesspeople" that government would "deal with them severely".

He even appointed his iron-fisted deputy Constantino Chiwenga to head the committee, but five years down the line, prices of most basic commodities have kept galloping, pushing the general population against the wall, while Mnangagwa promises to "deal with them severely."

Again, a few weeks ago, Cabinet came up with an inter-ministerial probe team to deal with the scourge, but it turned out the elephant in the room is not the business sector, but poor government policies.

On Saturday, the Zanu-PF leader was at it again, telling his party supporters at a campaign rally in Bulilima, Matebeleland South province, that "just when we announced that we were going for a general election, our enemies decided to cause problems among our people, and prices started going up at companies such as Innscor."

He added: "I have been told today that some Indians in Harare are stocking (up) basic goods in Harare. They buy a lot of sugar from Chiredzi, all the basic goods like flour and so on, and stock in their warehouses to raise prices." Really!

A government commission last month pointed the figure at the administration itself, but that's rather an inconvenient thing to say at a rally with the poll just eight weeks away.

We wouldn't be far off the mark to conclude that we will have more of this as the election campaign hots up, with his threats to unleash "stern measures" turning out to be a red herring.

If the President believes such uncouth business activity is happening right under his nose to derail the economy, then he must throw these unpatriotic business operators in jail and cancel their trading licenses.

If, indeed, these so-called economic saboteurs have the capacity to hold the economy at ransom as the nation is being made to believe, and government knows them, why has it taken Mnangagwa nearly six years to put one or two of them behind bars?

He who alleges has the burden of proof.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

13 mins ago | 55 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Land baron in court

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chevrons down but not out

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

15 hrs ago | 667 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 720 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

16 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

16 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority bosses suspended after allowance probe

16 hrs ago | 766 Views

King MisuZulu in poisoning fears

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation unite to support underprivileged children at United Bulawayo Hospitals

16 hrs ago | 101 Views

Sri Lanka humble Zimbabwe to secure World Cup spot

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

'CCC candidate absconded community service'

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Putin and the Wagner mutiny

18 hrs ago | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days