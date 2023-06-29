Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

Opinion / Columnist

THE recent move by the Swedish court to issue permission to anti-Islam extremists to desecrate the Holy Qur'an outside the main mosque in the capital city of Stockholm on the day of Eid al-Adha, under the pretext of freedom of speech, has once again revealed the obvious anti-Islamism of the government and security apparatus of this European country.This brazen act has raised the anger of Muslims around the world. It is a known fact that keywords such as "freedom of expression" and "right to express opinion" - instead of being used in the way of protecting ethics and human rights - are, in fact, used as a tool and an excuse to fight such principles.Surprisingly, while the Swedish authorities have regarded the burning of the holy book of Muslims as "freedom of expression", it has referred to the protest against this offensive and intolerable act as an example of "the violation of freedom of expression".This decision made by the Swedish court reflects the purposeful and fully conscious anti-Islam objective that the overt and covert movements in the West have been trying to establish for years.Undoubtedly, Muslim nations consider preserving the sanctity of the Holy Qur'an as the red line that should not be crossed and will never remain silent in the face of offensive acts like what is happening in Sweden.The Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation strongly condemns the desecration of the Holy Qur'an in Sweden and asks the Swedish government to prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings and apologise to the Muslims of the world for violating their religious sanctities and insulting their religious emotions.Systematic and brazenly designed anti-Islam and anti-Qur'an moves in the decision-making and policy-making system of Sweden will eventually result in the expansion of hatred in this country to the detriment of the Swedish government and security institutions.A change in the existing trend and replacing it with a constructive and interactive approach towards the Islamic world can lead to the prevalence of peace and justice.