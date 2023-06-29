A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

Opinion / Columnist

When a person passes, we take stock. We look at what they achieved or lament at what they didn't achieve. We sum up the value of that persons life on the gap they leave in society. Depending on what you achieved in life a void is left either for the family, community or human kind. Mrs Dabengwa and most of her generation come from era that leave a gap for human kind because their achievements changed the history and trajectory of human kind. They forced the world to re-evaluate the concept of colonisation.They dragged our species kicking and screaming from a world that had normalised subjugation of one race by another into a new world of tolerance and equality. They paid a heavy price for that paradigm shift. They gave up any semblance of normality, instead looking at their children's faces when they could, knowing full well each glance could be the last. I say 'When they could' because they spent a lot of time away from their families as they organised the movements for liberation. The history of Zimbabwe has been written in many books by many authors and this family lived every syllable of that story. A story that saw the impossible achieved.Like any good story, it has many ups and downs, twists and turns. I remember meeting Cde DD Dabengwa when I was working for a German outfit at a hotel in Harare and he walked in with his security detail. The security detail looked intimidating and stern. If I don't know any better you'd think they had a hint of fear in their eyes. Cde Dabengwa on the other hand looked super relaxed and confident. To me this was the Black Russian and you couldn't mistake the aura of invincibility. It was unmistakably evident. This was during the time when he was in the forced Unity Gvt. Young, naive and having zero filters, I asked him outright if he enjoyed having the security follow him everywhere. He then said something that changed my perception of his life and the country.He told me that contrary to what I believed, the security detail was not there to protect him. They were there to keep tabs on him. He was effectively a prisoner! Once Zanu PF had forced Zapu to sign the Unity accord in 1987, the Gugurahundi genocide that had began in 1983 came to an end. Both parties achieved their goal when that document was signed. Zanu PF achieved its one party state dream and Zapu saw the merciless killing of men, women and children cease. What followed was the next phase of Zanu PFs planned strategy of keeping Zimbabwe divided and subjugated. We saw the implementation of horrendous policy after horrendous policy and the effects of those disastrous policies are evidenced by the derelict state of the nation today.Imagine being the Dabengwa family. Aware of the limitations of nature, that you only live once, and seeing the sacrifices you made being squandered and withered away by a corrupt, incompetent cabal. They can't do it all again for us. They can't fight this new fight for us. Yes. It is a fight. A battle of ideas and ideals. A battle to save our country and its people from the poverty and deprivation visited on us by Zanu PF's successive brutal and inept administrations. The collapse has been spectacular. From services to institutions and infrastructure we have seen a colossal implosion. The price is too high for us to do nothing. We demean the memories of our galant grandees like Mr and Mrs Dabengwa if we sit idly and do nothing.Let us honour them by adding value to the legacy they left us. They left us the legacy of self determination. Let us use it.To the Dabengwa & Khumalo families, I thank you for your sacrifice. I also make this solemn promise to you. Zapu will not rest until we see the implementation of the ideals you sacrificed so much for.May Mama Dabengwa rest in peace. We celebrate her life. A life gifted to the people of Zimbabwe and the world. Given to us unconditionally.We thank you