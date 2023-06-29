Latest News Editor's Choice


Another empty political statement from Chiwenga

ZIMBABWE goes to the polls on August 23 and the only strong political candidates tussling it out are Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa (Citizens Coalition for Change) and Saviour  Kasukuwere (Independent).

So far, we have heard speeches from Mnangagwa, whose message to the electorate is not clear on how he intends to guide Zimbabwe to an economic powerhouse if given another term.

Not to be outdone was Vice-President Constatino Chiwenga, who addressed supposed party supporters in Harare on Monday, where he promised to facelift Mbare Musika.

The people of Mbare have not forgotten the government-sponsored destruction of informal businesses in June 2005, which affected approximately 80% of adults who were dependent on the informal sector.

The last time Chiwenga visited Mbare he promised to build swimming pools for the residents and five years later, he appears again before the same people with a new promise to give a facelift to the city's oldest high-density suburb.

Not even a single pool was constructed in Mbare since his last visit five years ago.

People must interrogate and hold to account such leaders.

It was easy to read the Zanu-PF script, which has run out of ideas and has resorted to the same empty promises.

Zanu-PF has pledged to do everything possible to improve the lives of the citizenry, accusing the opposition-led local authorities of failing to deliver quality service to urban dwellers.

Zanu-PF is seeking to score cheap electoral points.

The ruling party has for the last two decades achieved nothing. Its political slogan is synonymous with tired political rhetoric.

If you see a ruling party promising service delivery to the electorate at the last minute during election time as if it is an opposition party, then it's time to dump that organisation because it will not deliver.

Such a political entity does not have people at heart.

Zimbabweans cannot let go this opportunity to vote for a new government that will create a better future for all citizens.
Leonard Koni

Source - The Chronicle
