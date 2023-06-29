Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers

Opinion / Columnist

IN a despicable act of terrorism, a Zanu-PF official is seen on video instilling fear in villagers, threatening them that the killings of 2008 during the presidential elections will be repeated.The man says Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa will not take over power even if he wins because Zanu-PF is a revolutionary party.A leader, who wishes to re-engage the international community and win back global confidence for Zimbabwe to develop and be accepted back to the Commonwealth, cannot allow his lieutenants to terrorise communities.Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has been in remand prison for over a year for simply saying the avenging spirit of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali would torment her killers.This Zanu-PF official who, from what he says, may be a council candidate, is threatening the lives of villagers.If President Emmerson Mnangagwa is sincere about a peaceful campaign, he will order, through the responsible minister, the arrest of this thug.I encourage the oppressed people of Zimbabwe to ignore these threats, which are meant to instil fear in them to vote for the discredited Mnangagwa and other Zanu-PF candidates.People must know that as long as Zanu-PF rigs the election and retains power, they will be subjected to the same terror in the next elections in 2028.We must use the power in our hands to ensure Zanu-PF is resoundingly defeated once and for all.I have read that the European Union election observer mission will be arriving in the country soon.I would encourage the observer mission to deploy its officials more than a month before the elections and impress on Mnangagwa to restrain his thugs from harassing citizens and allow them to vote for who they choose.Zimbabweans should be able to make choices without being coerced by anyone.Zimbabwe needs a break from tyranny. Fellow Zimbabweans, use your vote wisely.