Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers

25 mins ago | Views
IN a despicable act of terrorism, a Zanu-PF official is seen on video instilling fear in villagers, threatening them that the killings of 2008 during the presidential elections will be repeated.

The man says Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa will not take over power even if he wins because Zanu-PF is a revolutionary party.

A leader, who wishes to re-engage the international community and win back global confidence for Zimbabwe to develop and be accepted back to the Commonwealth, cannot  allow his lieutenants to terrorise communities.

Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has been in remand prison for over a year for simply saying the avenging spirit of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali would torment her killers.

This Zanu-PF official who, from what he says, may be a council candidate, is threatening the lives of villagers.

If President Emmerson Mnangagwa is sincere about a peaceful campaign, he will order, through the responsible minister, the arrest of this thug.

I encourage the oppressed people of Zimbabwe to ignore these threats, which are meant to instil fear in them to vote for the discredited Mnangagwa and other Zanu-PF candidates.

People must know that as long as Zanu-PF rigs the election and retains power, they will be subjected to the same terror in the next elections in 2028.

We must use the power in our hands to ensure Zanu-PF is resoundingly defeated once and for all.

I have read that the European Union election observer mission will be arriving in the country soon.

I would encourage the observer mission to deploy its officials more than a month before the elections and impress on Mnangagwa to restrain his thugs from harassing citizens and allow them to vote for who they choose.

Zimbabweans should be able to make choices without being coerced by anyone.

Zimbabwe needs a break from tyranny. Fellow Zimbabweans, use your vote wisely.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zanu-PF unleashes violence on ex-Mines minister Chidhakwa's supporters

22 mins ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF frog-marches vendors to Chiwenga rally

22 mins ago | 64 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring citizens' concerns,' says NGOs

23 mins ago | 34 Views

Kasukuwere dangles title deeds

23 mins ago | 130 Views

Headmaster in trouble over Zanu-PF candidature

24 mins ago | 94 Views

9 die in horror crash

24 mins ago | 52 Views

Bosso shift focus to Triangle

24 mins ago | 17 Views

'Biti delaying defamation trial'

24 mins ago | 19 Views

Mr President, you failed to uphold the Constitution

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Another empty political statement from Chiwenga

56 mins ago | 193 Views

Zimdollar demand soars

57 mins ago | 162 Views

ZEC opposes CCC court challenge

57 mins ago | 202 Views

Zimdollar remains the sole legal tender

58 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals get air ambulance training

58 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa dangles mining titles to Chiefs and war veterans

59 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe must bolt the doors to biased observers

59 mins ago | 38 Views

7 armed robbers wanted for high profile cases

60 mins ago | 106 Views

Harare City Council backs down on US dollar billing

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Hungry thief steals maize

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Hubby bashes wife at Church shrine

12 hrs ago | 873 Views

Kasukuwere: Popular delusions or realpolitik?

12 hrs ago | 935 Views

Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

15 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zimbabwe out of Cricket World Cup

15 hrs ago | 570 Views

CCC are participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Will penny finally drop on 24 August!

16 hrs ago | 837 Views

Jah Prayzah's Germany show cancelled

16 hrs ago | 439 Views

Car dealer imports vehicle using forged papers

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

16 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Belarus

16 hrs ago | 584 Views

Elections won't change anything as long as Zimbabweans don’t hold leaders accountable

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Statement on Mangaliso Ndlovu's insensitive and violence-laden utterances

16 hrs ago | 558 Views

ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

17 hrs ago | 1130 Views

'Court challenge against most likely intended to eliminate serious competition'

17 hrs ago | 625 Views

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

18 hrs ago | 2979 Views

'Stop abusing Joshua Nkomo's name'

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Residents warn BCC against subcontracting services

18 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chapman's anti-climax and false presidential poll start

18 hrs ago | 522 Views

Youth vote litmus test for Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 380 Views

Richard Branson in Zambezi conservation walk

18 hrs ago | 480 Views

9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mohadi to address campaign rally in Chegutu

18 hrs ago | 153 Views

3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

18 hrs ago | 307 Views

Sean Williams gives Zimbabwe advantage in crucial World Cup qualifier

19 hrs ago | 170 Views

What Happened with Debris from Chinese Rocket Booster Falling Back to Earth?

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

23 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

23 hrs ago | 630 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

23 hrs ago | 1120 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

24 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days