Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

by Zesn
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) recently hosted a Twitter Space discussion on the topic: Is Zimbabwe ready for the harmonised August 23 elections?

The main objective of the discussion was to assess election preparedness for the August 23 elections in Zimbabwe.

The interactive discussion brought together representatives from different political parties, namely Gift Siziba representing the Citizens Coalition for Change, Linda Masarira the president of the Labour Economists and African Democrats, Chengetai Guta representing the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and Kelvin Mapanda from the Zimbabwe African People's Union.

The virtual discussion, which had over 1 400 participants who tuned in live to the platform, was moderated by Musa Kika.

The conversation noted that Zimbabwe has a history of contested electoral outcomes and if issues are not addressed, history will repeat itself, hence there is need for an improved environment to ensure peaceful, transparent and credible elections.

Masarira opened the dialogue by citing challenges that were faced at the recently ended nomination court, the major impediment being the processes that discriminate candidates using local currency.

She also highlighted that very few women managed to lodge their nomination papers.

She described the current electoral system as very patriarchal saying that Zimbabwe is still far from achieving the 50/50 gender parity as prescribed by the Constitution.

Masarira was of the opinion that free and fair elections in 2023 are a pipe dream

She said Members of Parliament should push for electoral reforms way before elections instead of doing so on the eve of the polls.

She noted that election observer missions reports often reflect their own interests and that they have never given a true reflection of what happens on election day wholesomely.

Guta mentioned that his political party was advocating for all nominated candidates to have their fees paid centrally, but the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission  refused.

He noted that MDC is not yet ready for the polls.

Recommendations were proffered which include the need for ensuring that electoral reforms are number one on the agenda for Members of Parliament once they get into the National Assembly and the need to review the exorbitant nomination fees for candidates which are exclusionary and elitist.


Source - newsday
