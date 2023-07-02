Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | Views
THE recently issued Statutory Instrument (SI) 114 of 2023 on the Statute Law Compilation and Revision (Correction of Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No 2 Act 2021) "amends" section 268 of the Constitution.

Section 268 provides that each province or metropolitan province has a council and that 10 women must be elected to those councils under a proportional representation system.

This, therefore, excludes men.

SI 114 of 2023 seeks to remedy this through the inclusion of both male and female candidates to be nominated.

While the exclusion of men may have been unintended, it must be borne in mind that after being enacted in 2021, section 268 has been in effect without any objections.

Furthermore, once an election proclamation date has been made, a law affecting an election cannot be made or altered.

Notwithstanding, amending a Constitution is a significant process that requires specific procedures and approvals to ensure its legitimacy and democratic participation.

Constitutional amendments typically follow specific procedures outlined within the Constitution itself.

These procedures often involve a more comprehensive and deliberative process, such as parliamentary approval and public consultation, therefore, falling outside the ambit of an SI.

SIs are regulations or rules created by government bodies to implement or supplement existing legislation.

They are typically used to address specific details and procedures related to the application of the law.

Constitutions, on the other hand, are fundamental documents that outline the principles, structure and functions of a government.

The process of amending the Constitution is outlined in section 328 of the Constitution itself.

This process does not involve amending the Constitution through a statutory instrument.

Instead, it requires more extensive procedures, including parliamentary approval and a national referendum.

According to the Constitution, an amendment to the Constitution can be initiated by a Member of Parliament or by the President.

The proposed amendment must be presented in the form of a Bill, which is then debated and voted upon by both Houses of Parliament: the Senate and the National Assembly.

For the amendment to pass, it requires the support of at least two-thirds of the total membership of each house of Parliament.

If the amendment is approved by Parliament, it is then submitted to the President for assent.

However, the process does not end with parliamentary approval.

The Constitution mandates that any amendment that affects certain key provisions, such as those related to fundamental rights, the sovereignty of Zimbabwe, the term limit of the President, and the electoral system, must be put to a national referendum.

In the referendum, the amendment must be approved by a majority of the voters.

This means that a significant portion of the electorate must participate and vote in favour of the proposed amendment for it to be ratified.

It is important to note that amending the Constitution is a significant undertaking and requires broad political support and public participation.

The process aims to ensure that changes to the Constitution reflect the will of the people and protect the fundamental principles of governance.

In trying to rectify irregularities, and upholding the principles of equality and non-discrimination the rule of law must be upheld.

Amending the supreme law of the land through statutory instruments at the 11th hour before elections sets a bad precedent and undermines the Constitution.

The amendments should be made judiciously and must have been brought forth ahead of time.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

16 mins ago | 70 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

1 hr ago | 512 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

5 hrs ago | 2142 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

14 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Fire burns part of Luveve Cemetery

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

High Court reserves judgement in CCC provincial council list case

17 hrs ago | 778 Views

ZEC dismisses fake voter numbers

18 hrs ago | 673 Views

Man fatally stabbed in fight over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 416 Views

Jonathan Moyo not meeting Kasukuwere in Kenya

18 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

19 hrs ago | 1106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days