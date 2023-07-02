Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

2 hrs ago | Views
The only result acceptable from the August 23 elections is a win for Zimbabwe, not a victory for an individual or a political party. Our nation is in dire straits and no single individual or political party can save it. Our beloved but broken nation needs all hands on deck.

If President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a patriot concerned with the wellbeing of all Zimbabweans, he would prioritise nation building ahead of vote buying. The past five years have proved beyond a shadow of doubt that Mnangagwa is not a nation builder but instead is fixated on what power gets for him, his family and clan.

Nelson Chamisa has also proved incapable of transparent and values-driven leadership. He lacks the vision, maturity and inclusive approach to leadership, thus he is not qualified to lead Zimbabwe at this juncture. He is politically insecure, a trait common among authoritarian leaders.

Zimbabwe and its people are beyond hurting. We are collectively reaping years of abuse as a people and the consequences are palpable. The economy has been neglected and hollowed out first by Robert Mugabe and his cronies and now by Mnangagwa and his family.

The health and education sectors have all but collapsed with a significant long-term impact on economic growth and human development. Physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges and telecoms lie derelict. Government incompetence and the huge trust deficit between the government and the citizens have put paid to any hope of a stable local currency in the immediate future.

State arms such as Parliament, the army and the police force have been personalised or rendered ineffective. Our national values such as common purpose, hard work, discipline, productivity have been corrupted and debased. Our leadership is modelled on greed, selfishness and corruption which many have emulated with a flourish. This is simply not sustainable and no material for nation building.

This state of affairs should cause anybody who cares about the nation to pause for introspection. It is a grave state of affairs that cries out for inclusive national re-engagement and reconstruction. Any politician who thinks otherwise is disingenuous. Any citizen who thinks their favourite politician has this figured out is a dangerous sycophant. As Temba Mliswa said recently, the election is also a test on the electorate which has voted mediocrity into Parliament and councils over the years.

There is no capacity in both Zanu-PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change to rebuild Zimbabwe without the broader participation of competent and patriotic citizens at home and abroad. Mnangagwa and Chamisa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win.

My hope and prayer, and indeed that of many who want Zimbabwe to win, not an individual or political party, is that a run-off be inevitable and force Mnangagwa and Chamisa to negotiate the terms for governing, not ruling, over the next five years.

Let us be clear about one thing: if the Mnangagwa faction or Chamisa and his zealots win, Zimbabwe loses. For 43 years we have, by omission or commission, connived in the destruction of our beloved country. In August we have an opportunity to say this far but not further and force an inclusive outcome. An inclusive outcome based on values and broad national interests anchored on constitutionalism, human rights and economic development that benefit all including minorities, widows, the poor and orphans, is all we want.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

16 mins ago | 72 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

1 hr ago | 513 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

5 hrs ago | 2142 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

14 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Fire burns part of Luveve Cemetery

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

High Court reserves judgement in CCC provincial council list case

17 hrs ago | 778 Views

ZEC dismisses fake voter numbers

18 hrs ago | 673 Views

Man fatally stabbed in fight over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 416 Views

Jonathan Moyo not meeting Kasukuwere in Kenya

18 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

19 hrs ago | 1106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days