Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

2 hrs ago | Views
CASH STRAPPED CCC CHOSE A BUSH RALLY FOR ITS CAMPAIGN LAUNCH AFTER IT WAS SNUBBED BY THE OPPOSITION RUN BINDURA TOWN COUNCIL

The attachments below refer.

As is often the case, it turns out that there's more to the debacle of CCC's bush rally than meets the eye. For starters, it was initially set for Chipadze Stadium in Bindura on 9 July, but on 3 July the opposition-controlled Bindura Town Council wrote to one of their own, CCC's Susan Mawire:

"We regret to advise that the Chipadze Stadium is currently under renovations as such we are not able to hire it out for any use".

And surprisingly, despite having been advised in writing on 3 July that Chipadze Stadium was not available, CCC's Susan Mawire notified
@PoliceZimbabwe
 about their new or alternative venue of Brockdale Pfugari Open Space only three days later on 6 July, while still maintaining 9 July as the rally day.

In choosing Brockdale, reportedly private stands numbers 3889 and 3890, CCC knew that the open space is in fact an undeveloped piece of land, a bushy place with no serviceable roads, no water and no sewer facilities, making it susceptible to the spread of communicable diseases, considering that tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the rally.

Four questions:

*Does any right-thinking person anywhere in the world expect any regulatory authority to approve such space for a mass rally involving tens of thousands of people?

*Why would any right-thinking political party anywhere in the world want to hold a mass rally with tens of thousands of people on such space?

*Is asking the convenor of such a rally to find a suitable alternative venue, tantamount to banning the rally?

*If the convenor [Susan Mawire] did not treat the unavailability of Chipadze Stadium – controlled by members of her political party organising the rally – as a ban of the rally, and if she was willing, as she indeed was, to find an alternative venue [Brockdale Pfugari Open Space] which unlike Chipadze Stadium has no requisite amenities like water and ablution facilities, why is asking her to find an alternative proper venue with requisite facilities being treated as a ban of the rally?

Something does not add up. Politics!




Source - Twitter
