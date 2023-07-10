'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

Opinion / Columnist

In electoral politics, one party's weaknesses or one party's failures are not by definition or necessarily another's party's strength, success or manifesto.The fact that 65% in the survey say the country is going in the wrong direction, 69% say the economy is bad, 62% say living conditions are bad and 85% say the government has performed badly in tackling unemployment, corruption and managing the economy does not by definition translate to support or votes for CCC or the opposition.Voters are most likely to vote with their feet and choose the exit option where the opposition is vocal against the incumbent but has no vision, no ideology, no constitution, no structures, no ideas, no policies, and no leadership and thus has nothing to show for what it actually stands for beyond what it claims to oppose or to be against.It's a truism in electoral politics that where voters vote with their feet and go for the exit option in their numbers, the advantage necessarily falls on the incumbents!