Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

47% of UZ students HIV positive

3 hrs ago | Views
ALMOST half of University of Zimbabwe students who recently underwent voluntary HIV testing were positive, a revelation which has forced the institution to limit inter-residence visits between male and female students.

The shocking statistics came out during a recent exercise conducted by the country's oldest university where 47 percent of students who underwent testing and counseling tested HIV positive.

This follows recent reports that Midlands State University students' reckless sexual behaviour had been singled out as the major driver of the HIV prevalence rate from 20 percent in 2014 to 23 percent in 2015.

Confirming the results and mitigatory measures being implemented to reduce the spread of HIV and sexually transmitted infections, former UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura said allegations that his management style was heavy-handed and infringed on the individual rights of students would not deter him as he could not be seen to be condoning promiscuity.

"The grim statistics of sexually transmitted diseases at the institution have forced us to have a limit for inter-residence visits between female and male students. We have consulted lots of parents and all of them do not want to promote promiscuity by allowing students to enjoy married life-styles by staying with their girlfriends in the halls of residence," Prof Nyagura said.

"You may be interested to know that not so long ago, we had a survey here which revealed that 47 percent of students who went for voluntary HIV testing were found to be positive. As a parent, that's a worrisome stat. At some stage I was surprised that Swinton Hall had almost become like a maternity wing with hordes of students pregnant," he said.

"While we acknowledge that this is an adult institution, we don't think it's good for us to encourage cohabitation of male and female students."

Jimmy Wilford, the director of Saywhat, an organisation that raises awareness on HIV, said while he was not aware of the UZ survey, it could send a wrong message as some students could have been born with HIV.

Meanwhile, Prof Nyagura also revealed that taking of alcohol on campus had been banned as it was thought to worsen acts of vandalism and extreme wayward behaviour detrimental to a learning environment.

Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

1 hr ago | 74 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

4 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

5 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

6 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

6 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

6 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

16 hrs ago | 693 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

16 hrs ago | 870 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 772 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

16 hrs ago | 767 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

16 hrs ago | 602 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

17 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

19 hrs ago | 803 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

19 hrs ago | 843 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

19 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

19 hrs ago | 465 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

19 hrs ago | 2088 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

21 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

23 hrs ago | 288 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

24 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

12 Jul 2023 at 12:15hrs | 2049 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

12 Jul 2023 at 11:05hrs | 415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days