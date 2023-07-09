Kasukuwere US$ 1 billion cheque towards Matabeleland genocide compensation mind blowing

Opinion / Columnist

We note that Saviour Kasukuwere has made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean politician of Shona origin to find it appropriate not only to recognise Matabeleland genocide but to pay reparations thereof to the tune of US$ 1 billion.MLO welcomes such a positive gesture with open arms. Saviour Kasukuwere has demonstrated political maturity that has stunned us and even made us begin to change our political views about him. He is a step in the right direction and miles ahead of Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanupf and Nelson Chamisa of CCC.On one hand, Mnangagwa believes that murdering more innocent Matabeles to silence them from speaking out on Matabele genocide and Matabeleland restoration is the solution. On the other, Nelson Chamisa views himself as God chosen for Matabeleland that his mere ascension to the office of Zimbabwe President would automatically render Matabeleland political grievances solved.Zimbabwe's political and economic crises need someone like Saviour Kasukuwere who thinks outside the Shona supremacist box. We are left with no doubt whatsoever as to why Kasukuwere was late President Mugabe's preferred successor ahead of his coup like Deputy, Mnangagwa.However, we realise with sadness that out of all our demands, Kasukuwere has chosen to pay attention to one demand ie Matabeleland genocide compensation and ignored the demand for Matabeleland restoration which is the main one. These two demands are mutually inclusive therefore you cannot attend to one and ignore the other. In addition, the US$ 1 billion that you have offered as reparations for Matabele genocide is way too little.Our non - negotiable demands to the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe regardless of the outcome of the August 2023 elections remain binding to all successive Zimbabwe governments until all our demands are fully met as follows:1.0 Unconditionally withdraw trumped-up treason charges and cancel warrant of arrest against MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela with immediate effect1.1 Restoration of Kingdom of Matebeleland that would join the family of nations as The Republic of Matebeleland1.2 Payment of one hundred billion United States Dollars ie US$100 billion Reparations for Matebeleland Genocide, gross abuse of human rights and looting of Matebeleland resourcesHaving said that, we are of the view that Saviour Kasukuwere can be the saviour of Zimbabwe and deliver the birth of The Republic of Matabeleland and as such we stand ready to reciprocate his overtures in that direction.Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs