Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

Opinion / Columnist

The current political tension brewing in the country and being perpetrated by Zanu PF supporters when we are left with a few weeks to go to the polls is likely to plunge the country into another unspeakable high potential of a sham election.There are already some disturbing spate of political motivated vilolence reports currently coming from all corners of the country with just a few days to go the harmonised elections scheduled for the 23rd of August 2023.Most Citizens Coalition for Change campaigning posters are being torn apart, an unfortunate behaviour from members of the ruling party. In every election there should be a contest of ideas and not of exchanging iron bars.Zimbabweans must learn to tolerate divergent views. People can differ from the way they perceive their political parties but they will remain with one country to serve. There is nothing wrong for people to support a party of their choice be it the ruling party or the opposition. It is their democratic right to do so.The election board must also play a pivotal role in educating contestants to desist from political violence and pave way for a free and fair election. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission must also not be seen taking sides during this time when it is expected to provide a free and fair election.The refusal of the election board to remove the candidates who have forged the Citizens Coalition of Change documents for candidates nominations is another concern which also causes factional fights within the people.The electoral board should be transparent and must not be an interested party when running such national elections.The ruling party on several occassions has been found at an uncompromising position where it is always seen interferring with running of the polls in the country.The opposition so far has been finding it difficult to conduct their rallies as the police is seen banning some of their interface rallies citing flimsy reasons.The crackdown on the opposition continues unabated.About a week ago Citizens Coalition of Change rallies led by the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa are banned on account of lack of serviced roads and poor sanitary conditions whilst the Zanu PF is commandeering more than five hundred buses and trucks to their rallies for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In some rural areas police has been setting up blockades against Citizens Coalition for Change which is against the electoral laws.This is the kind of behaviour is actually stiffling the growth of democracy in Zimbabwe.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter - @Leokoni