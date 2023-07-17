Opinion / Columnist

The UK government has enacted a National Security Act which creates a host of draconian offences for unpatriotic conduct against Albon's homeland, criminalising, for example, the engagement by its citizens in foreign interference, including interference in the British political system.Following the enactment of the new law on Tuesday last week on 11 July 2023, UK's Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said:"We are facing growing threats from foreign states. Over the past years we've seen attempts to harm our people, damage our economy and undermine our democracy."In a statement welcoming the new law, whose link is below, the @ukhomeoffice said:"For the first time there is an offence of foreign interference, meaning it will now be illegal to engage in conduct that interferes with fundamental rights, such as voting and freedom of speech, that are essential to the UK's democracy.These powers will apply to an individual acting on behalf of any state, which means the UK will be better equipped to tackle the full spectrum of malign activity, whether in the form of disinformation, cyber-attacks, electoral interference..."Shocking.On 14 July 2023, and fully aware that the British government had three days earlier on 11 July 2023 enacted a new draconian security law that criminalises conduct by its citizens that is deemed to be harmful to Britain's sovereignty, economic interests and political system, the@UkinZimbabwe had no qualms about issuing a statement arrogantly condemning the new provision in Zimbabwe's Criminal Code which criminalises wilful conduct that is harmful to Zimbabwe's sovereignty and national interests, such as conniving with foreign governments to mobilise for unilateral coercive economic sanctions against Zimbabwe such as Zdera.Hypocrites.The devil is liar!