Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

2008 election theme back again in 2023

2 hrs ago | Views
One fascinating pursuit in the study of electoral politics is tracking recurring election campaign themes which, like the wheel, are unwise to reinvent.

A typical example of such themes is time.  

In 1991 trade unionist Fredrick Chiluba and his MMD deposed Kenneth Kaunda and his UNIP in Zambia in a famous election campaign in Southern Africa, whose theme was, "The Hour Has Come".

Morgan Tsvangirai - who founded the MDC in 1999 - and who was also a trade unionist and styled himself in the vein of Chiluba used the theme, "Now is the Time", almost found himself at State House after Zimbabwe's first harmonised general election on 29 March 2008, in which the opposition made up of two MDC formations won the majority seats [110 out of 210] in Parliament for the first time since independence in 1980, and in which the result of the presidential election was disputed even after the 29 June 2008 runoff; two factors which precipitated GPA negotiations between Zanu-PF and the MDCT, leading to the formation of a GNU in February 2009 which ran the country up to 31 July 2013.  

And in 2023, the time honoured time based election theme is back again with Saviour Kasukuwere - whose presidential challenge as an independent candidate hangs in the balance with the courts to decide its fate - campaigning under the theme, "It's Time".

And, as always happens with time-based election campaign themes, the clock never fails to ticktock.

What time is it?

Time will tell!



Source - Twitter
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Man caught raping a cow

43 mins ago | 111 Views

UK relaxes visa rules for foreign bricklayers

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere?

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hypocrites: Britain's new 'Patriotic Act'

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

EU launches Zimbabwe elections observer mission

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe agrees to sell maize to Rwanda, opens talks with neighbours for wheat exports

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Law barring Zimbabweans from voting over lengthy absence challenged

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

11 hrs ago | 1969 Views

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

13 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

13 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

13 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zemura tips Bosso to end title drought

13 hrs ago | 760 Views

Afrobarometer surveys and Zimbabwe's election outcomes

13 hrs ago | 1207 Views

UZ students granted bail

13 hrs ago | 572 Views

'Patriot Act' jeopardises electoral processes,' says foreign funded NGO

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Kariba finally receives new X-ray machine

13 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Sikhala detention, a serious violation of rights'

13 hrs ago | 680 Views

Diaspora should plan for post-Zanu-PF era

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

11,4 megalitre Beitbridge reservoir complete

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa misses out as Beitbridge renames suburbs, streets

13 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Dzvukamanja dumps Orlando Pirates

13 hrs ago | 489 Views

Pilot mining starts at Karo platinum project

13 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe's new labour and patriotic laws are bad for business and rights to protest

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Journalist Barred From Full Council Meeting

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Chamisa's land ruse fools no one

22 hrs ago | 1337 Views

CCC's fortunes in Bulawayo depend on court ruling

22 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

22 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

22 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's CCC braces for Electoral Court showdown over Bulawayo candidates

22 hrs ago | 818 Views

Dembare fan found dead at Barbourfields Stadium after Saturday match

22 hrs ago | 853 Views

'Devout Zimbabwean Christian' robber shot dead in SA

22 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zimra closes Kariba border post

22 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

23 hrs ago | 258 Views

Rewriting the Rules: Sweepstakes Casinos for the Modern Gambler

17 Jul 2023 at 14:39hrs | 126 Views

UK: Zimfest Live reveal exciting 2023 line-up for Herts Showground

17 Jul 2023 at 09:19hrs | 417 Views

Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

17 Jul 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1561 Views

Hospital worker stabbed to death

17 Jul 2023 at 08:51hrs | 3426 Views

CCC at your door step

17 Jul 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1893 Views

Chamisa wanted to beat Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1924 Views

Crowds scrambling for freebies at Zanu-PF rallies

17 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 3098 Views

Chamisa promises prosperity

17 Jul 2023 at 07:07hrs | 824 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

17 Jul 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1810 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2729 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 493 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1213 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days