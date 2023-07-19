Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

32 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been calling for a peaceful election campaign this year, but his party Zanu-PF has been called out several times by human rights monitors and election support groups as a merchant of violence.

A weekly monitoring report by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum shows that Zanu-PF has been leading in perpetrating violence and using hate speech against the opposition at its campaign rallies.

To support its findings, it cited a number of incidents, including a July 10, 2023 case where three opposition CCC activists filed an assault case at Zengeza Police Station after they were attacked by Zanu-PF members, while conducting a door-to-door campaign in the Seke area.

It also cited another case where a Zanu-PF activist in Mvurwi bragged that police were under Zanu-PF control and as a result, the opposition activists would be wasting their time filing assault reports against ruling party members.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and Afrobarometer even went a step further in their respective pre-election survey reports which indicated that about six in 10 (59%) of the people surveyed expressed fear of becoming victims of political violence during the elections.

The Afrobarometer findings also showed that nearly half (48%) of the respondents felt that previous elections in Zimbabwe often or always led to violence while a majority (56%) expressed fear of the likelihood of violence occurring after election results are announced.

While this approach of instilling fear in citizens has been Zanu-PF's tried and tested weapon since independence, we then wonder why Mnangagwa's administration wants to deceive the world into believing that as a second republic, its politics is different from that of its predecessor.

Mnangagwa has been lobbying for readmission to the global community and the removal of sanctions. He has even initiated a debt arrears clearance dialogue to convince the international community that Zimbabwe had, indeed, turned a corner.

However, the international community has told Mnangagwa to his face that this year's polls will be a litmus test for him.

"It is clear the President promised today free, fair, inclusive, transparent, electoral processes as a whole," African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina said in February when the country held the debt arrears clearance dialogue with the international community.

"Now, what we want to make sure is what the UK [United Kingdom] said, and I want to quote the ambassador here free and fair elections. It is important for us to curate this process for years to come. A lot depends on this coming election, I am sure the government is fully aware of that," the AfDB boss noted.

Hence, it is without a doubt that this election is pivotal to legitimatising Mnangagwa who the international community remains suspicious of.

Mnangagwa should by all means live up to his word and ensure violence does not blight next month's polls.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

27 mins ago | 100 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

29 mins ago | 114 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

29 mins ago | 228 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

29 mins ago | 182 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

30 mins ago | 161 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

30 mins ago | 129 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

31 mins ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

31 mins ago | 29 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

33 mins ago | 52 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

33 mins ago | 32 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

34 mins ago | 8 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

34 mins ago | 35 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

35 mins ago | 8 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

36 mins ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

36 mins ago | 21 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

37 mins ago | 32 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

37 mins ago | 29 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

37 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

38 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

38 mins ago | 20 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

11 hrs ago | 657 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

12 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

12 hrs ago | 3270 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

13 hrs ago | 826 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

22 hrs ago | 4139 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

22 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

22 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

19 Jul 2023 at 06:55hrs | 3763 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

19 Jul 2023 at 06:52hrs | 919 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

19 Jul 2023 at 06:50hrs | 2114 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2034 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1220 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

19 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days