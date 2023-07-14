Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

Opinion / Columnist

As the crucial 23rd August 2023 Zimbabwe harmonized elections beckon, all competing political players appear to have one convergence point for a chance to be voted into power.Regardless of whether this is the ruling ZANU PF or opposition elements - the call is the same, a promise for economic development and subsequent improved livelihoods of the ordinary Zimbabweans.The opposition is even more vocal on issues of democracy, human rights, the rule of law and free, fair and credible elections.That is all truly well and good - but there are huge glaring shortcomings with such thinking.Granted, Zimbabweans have endured unbelievable levels of poverty and suffering - largely at the hands of a heartless kleptomaniac regime.They have also faced indescribable oppression and the trampling of their basic rights by the same fascist administration.As such, addressing and redressing the ordinary citizenry's tragic plight should naturally be at the fore of any new government's priorities.It becomes automatic that all those vying for office would talk about reducing inflation (and the cost of living), ensuring decent salaries for workers, creating meaningful dignified employment, as well as adequate health and education provision.They will promise us that the new government will respect our constitutional rights - such as to expression, Press, assembly and association - and value our democratic choices.However, there is a gigantic elephant in the room, which should never be ignored.How did a once prosperous country - regarded as the 'jewel of Africa', and one of the most developed on the continent - become such a shameful basket case, in the first place?Why is it that our rights are rode roughshod over, to begin with - especially, by those who are mandated to protect us and safeguard our freedoms?We all know the answer to that…weak and compromised state institutions that can easily be manipulated by the ruling elite, especially the presidency.The corruption in Zimbabwe has reached reprehensible obscene levels - characterized by the looting and misappropriation of our national resources by those in power - who manage to get away with this rot with absolute impunity.If any new government is to genuinely promise a reversal of the deplorable socio-economic meltdown witnessed in Zimbabwe - then there is need to earnestly reform the system that enables this scourge to continue unchallenged.Anything less, can only result in the continued flagrant pillaging of our abundant God-given national wealth - for be benefit of a powerful few, at the expense of millions of ordinary Zimbabweans.All the talk of respecting democratic tenets and the rule of law will remain mere lip-service and empty talk - as long as the system that enables this rot to fester is not seriously stopped and all loopholes firmly plugged.This entails a total revamping of the governance system in Zimbabwe.Simply promising not to plunder our resources - yet the gates to this looting remaining wide open - means absolutely nothing.How is this corruption, especially at the highest echelons of power, being enabled?Let us look at the 'Gold Mafia' Al Jazeera investigative documentary for some clues.The excitable Ambassador-at-Large Uebert Angel and his sidekick Rikki Doolan - as well as CAAZ (Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe) head of security Cleopas Chidodo - had lots to reveal.According to these men - gold, diamonds and large sums of illicit funds, belonging to high profile government officials (or their relatives and cronies), can freely pass through our ports of entry without being searched.In fact, Angel himself boasted that he could easily carry through a billion dollars, in cash, using his diplomatic bag.He also appeared to insinuate that even President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa could use his presidential jet for a similar nefarious purpose.In the documentary, convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillian brags that he has the RBZ (Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe) governor John Panonetsa Mangudya 'on speed dial' - as an enabler to this looting.I could go on - but the issue here is how such despicable things are even possible in Zimbabwe?This points to severely compromised governance systems - which place too much power in the hands of the executive, led by the head of state.As long as such skewed structures are not reformed - then the likelihood of corruption will always be present - regardless who is in power.Can anyone imagine, for instance, the President of the US ordering the Federal Reserve to carry out illegal orders?As a matter of fact, did we not witness, in 2018, then US President Donald John Trump berate Jerome Powell (Federal Reserve chairman) for ostensibly 'endangering the US economy' - after the latter had refused to heed White House demands not to raise interest rates?This meant that, where there is the separation of power and independence - the president (or his cronies) can not issue unprocedural and illegal orders to state institutions.The same occurred when Trump allegedly attempted, but dismally failed, to arm-twist the country's electoral authorities into declaring him the winner in the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden - thereby, crying 'vote rigging".Where there are strong institutions, there is no way they can pander to the self-serving interests of those in power.However, in Zimbabwe, some commissioners of the ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission), such as Gabriel Chaibva, can freely make political statements on social media - openly supporting Mnangagwa, and disparaging the main opposition CCC's Nelson Chamisa.How, then, can someone like that be seriously expected to investigate and even prosecute the president or his allies on any accusations of corruption?We find the same conspicuous support for Mnangagwa in our defence forces, police and even state security.This has become evident through the shadowy FAZ (Forever Associates Zimbabwe), which is actively involved in the country's electoral processes to ensure his (Mnangagwa's) and ruling ZANU PF victory.The police are fingered in the same partisanship - as they have banned most campaign rallies by the CCC, or issued unreasonable conditions - to which, ironically, ZANU PF is not also subjected.In order for any new government to genuinely claim to be different from Mnangagwa's administration, there is need to place the complete reformation of the country's governance system as the first order of business.There can never be any promise of an improved welfare for the ordinary citizenry, as long as structures that enable corruption, oppression and flawed elections remain intact.For any politician wanting to be taken seriously, there is need to place these issues ahead of any talk of reducing inflation, attracting investment, creating employment, and providing decent wages.There is no way any of these promises can be achieved without the powers of the president similarly being severely reduced.The people of Zimbabwe have to know which powers the new president will lose, as well as how state institutions will be strengthened and made truly independent and apolitical.We need to hear presidential aspirants telling the nation that, if elected into office, they will not be able to dictate or decree such and such things.As long as the president is regarded as all-powerful and untouchable - with state institutions subservient to him - then, corruption, impunity and oppression will always be a part of our country.