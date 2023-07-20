Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

33 mins ago | Views
President Ramaphosa's stance on President Putin attending BRICS summit in person is a charade by all standards.

What President Ramaphosa did was to surrender his powers and subordinate himself (and South Africa) to the will of Western powers, and their local proxies, who put him under self-created pressure to make sure President Putin did not set foot in the country.

It's all about destabilising BRICS, reversing the momentum around a multipolar world, and defending US imperialism and fading global dominance.

Through proxies, the West took President Ramaphosa to court, ran a media campaign against President Putin, and threatened hotel owners against booking accommodation for the Russian leader.

There is no law that prevented the president from guaranteeing President Putin's security and drama-free participation in the summit, if he so wished.

President Ramaphosa could have initiated a parliamentary process to amend existing laws and give immunity to sitting heads of state, or simply withdraw from the ICC.

Moreover, the president could have ignored the ICC and told the US to arrest President Putin when he attends the UN General Assembly in New York.

By all standards, President Ramaphosa appears to have used the DA - wittingly or unwittingly- to bypass his own powers and create an impression that his hand was forced ( a charade).

This whole thing, including the DA asking the court to force the president to release his affidavit, is part of the charade.

It smacks of collusion between President Ramaphosa and the DA against President Putin. The same goes for his decision to appoint a task team, led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, to probe the implications of allowing President Putin in the country.

The answer to that question required no task team or investigation. A simple call to the State Attorney would have produced the answer on the spot, as well as mechanisms needed to pave the way for President Putin to visit SA, if President Ramaphosa was really keen.

So the DA court case, so-called ICC arrest warrant, Mashatile's task team, the anti-Putin media campaign, and the US legislators' call for Biden to remove SA from AGOA should be seen in the context of President Ramaphosa's charade and the West's grand plan to destabilise BRICS.

They know that President Putin and President Xi are key BRICS figures. And blocking and attacking President Putin is a sure way to frustrate and weaken the Global South.

Sadly, all this charade achieves is to damage South Africa's standing in the Global South, create trust issues, undermine our independent foreign policy, and make us a US vassal.

Source - Twitter
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

38 mins ago | 38 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

41 mins ago | 37 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

44 mins ago | 147 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

46 mins ago | 58 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

47 mins ago | 82 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

48 mins ago | 24 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

55 mins ago | 68 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

57 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

59 mins ago | 78 Views

Mutumwa Mawere seeks to bar Mnangagwa from running for Zimbabwean Presidency

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Ramaphosa agrees he will arrest Putin if he ever sets foot in SA

3 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu-PF trying to win via the back door

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

CCC MP candidate to push for laws against deindustrialisation

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa's supporters torch headman's home

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

CCC candidate wins election disqualification appeal

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Kasukuwere will return to Zimbabwe as soon as his security is assured

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

ZEC keeps 4 types of voters rolls

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme Court faces a stern litmus credibility test on 26 July

11 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Pan-African Parliament now a playground for 'discredited' Zanu PF-linked bigwigs

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

'If Zimdollar is abandoned markets and financial institutions will recover'

11 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist thought UK visa will make Zimbabweans authority let him in?

11 hrs ago | 834 Views

'Criminals around Mnangagwa are not useful'

12 hrs ago | 2721 Views

CIO boss accused of ordering hit on wife's competitor

13 hrs ago | 3516 Views

Kasukuwere's fate imminent

13 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Chamisa invades Zanu-PF hunting ground

13 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zimbabwe police should not be cowed

13 hrs ago | 416 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist who wanted to enter Zimbabwe was using Ghananian documents

13 hrs ago | 449 Views

Private firm takes over online border management

13 hrs ago | 450 Views

Soldier forges prescriptions, claims $23 quadrillion

13 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zinara takes the blame for poor state of Victoria Falls road

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

13 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa launches ZimAfro T10

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

Exposing Western duplicity over criminal law amendment

13 hrs ago | 151 Views

Beer smuggling rife at BF

13 hrs ago | 401 Views

Talent scouts close in on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 224 Views

Paternity shock for divorcee: DNA test shatters man's life

13 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Mistress assaults lover's wife

13 hrs ago | 492 Views

Opponents praise Bosso defence

13 hrs ago | 166 Views

Landlord evicts Jezebel

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

Axe rampage fugitive nabbed after 2 years

13 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Ban on Chamisa rallies has nothing to do with law,' says CCC

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Police release names of Stallion Cruise bus accident victims

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

CIO boss' wife dragged into carjacking attack storm

23 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Another African honour for Simeli Dube

23 hrs ago | 419 Views

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

24 hrs ago | 275 Views

CCC candidate faces protest vote

24 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

20 Jul 2023 at 18:22hrs | 355 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

20 Jul 2023 at 18:19hrs | 1061 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days