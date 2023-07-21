David Coltart lying to international audiences to impress CCC Harare

Opinion / Columnist

"WE ARE ABLE TO ANALYSE THE VOTERS ROLL WELL", PACHEDUHere is what Pachedu tweeted today about the analysability of the voters roll:"To those that believe in a free democratic Zim we thank you. The system never sleeps so why should we? With your giving we are able to analyse the VR well, with your giving election systems will be up," @PaheduZW, Saturday 22 July 2023If Pachedu the opposition's data analysts of choice – say they are "able to analyse the voters roll well, who is Mr David Coltart to lie that the voters roll is not researchable or analysable?Mr Coltart - who was imposed by CCC Harare to be the party's candidate for Ward 4 councillor in Bulawayo after he was resoundingly defeated in CCC's selection caucus in which he came last among all competing candidates – has been lying left, right and centre to international audiences that the voters roll given by ZEC to candidates in the 23 August 2023 harmonised general election is not researchable or analysable.It is one thing to criticise ZEC on points of fact or law; but it's entirely another thing to blatantly lie about ZEC.While David Coltart is lying to international audiences to impress CCC Harare in the hope that they will impose him as the next Bulawayo mayor, after having controversially imposed him as the candidate for Ward 4 in Bulawayo where he came number last in the community selection contest, his lies are actually damaging to Zimbabwe's sovereignty and national interests!