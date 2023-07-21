Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The curious case of Chicken Inn: Unraveling the Chicken Conspiracy

1 hr ago | Views
Picture this: It's a beautiful day in Zimbabwe, and you find yourself in the bustling streets of Gweru. Your stomach growls, craving something delicious to satisfy your hunger. Your eyes catch a glimpse of the vibrant sign that reads "Chicken Inn," beckoning you to indulge in some fast food goodness. Little did you know, dear reader, that you were about to step into a world filled with deception, intrigue, and outrageously tasty chicken.

Chicken Inn, the fast-food establishment owned by Simbisa Brands Limited in Zimbabwe, had always been a beacon of hope for the hungry masses. With its crispy chicken and delectable sides, it was a go-to spot for many. However, a certain visit on a fateful day exposed a sinewy plot lurking beneath the surface. Let's dive into the perplexing tale of Zimbabwean poultry peddling, where 50 measly cents can change the lives of everyone and increase revenue.

On this particular day, I dared to traverse the doors of Chicken Inn, lured by the tantalizing aroma of fried perfection. As I approached the counter, my wallet ready to part with a mere USD $4 for the 2-piecer meal, little did I know that my adventure was just beginning.

The transaction was swift, and the teller handed me the receipt. To my dismay, an unexpected addition appeared on the bill: a seemingly innocent 50 cents for a chili sauce. Now, this was no ordinary chili sauce. Oh no! It was a spicy squeeze of injustice, meticulously calculated to force Zimbabweans to spend a whole extra dollar whenever they satisfied their Chicken Inn cravings.

But it didn't stop there, dear reader. The plot thickened when I, shocked and disillusioned, dared to question this audacious act of culinary subterfuge. It turns out that Chicken Inn's system, capable of frying chicken to perfection, was rendered helpless when it came to providing a mere 50 cents in change. I mean, isn't that why we have the ZWL local currency? To make matters worse, the solution they conjured up involved coercing unsuspecting customers into accepting a drink they never asked for.

Sipping on my un-requested beverage, I couldn't help but wonder if this was their grand plan all along. To create a system rigged with chicken-flavored puppet strings that forced us to spend an extra dollar, all cleverly disguised as a faulty cash register. Was this just a clever ploy to boost Chicken Inn's profits, or was there more going on behind the scenes?

I decided to dig deeper, for the truth has a way of revealing itself, just like a perfectly cooked piece of chicken revealing its succulent juiciness. As a, whatever it is they call me these days, it was my duty to expose the nefarious schemes lurking within the fast-food empire. The branch at the heart of the scandal was none other than "Chicken Inn Ch ASHES," a name that now perfectly echoed the smoldering ashes of customer trust.

Alas, my pursuit of justice hit a roadblock when I discovered that Chicken Inn's system claimed innocence, incapable of providing reversals. Was this yet another intricate piece of their chicken-infused puzzle? Or was it merely a technological hiccup? Either way, it left me craving more answers, just like a chicken lover craving that crispy skin.

Unfortunately, the name of the teller who served me on that day escaped my grasp, like a chicken desperately flapping its wings to freedom. Nevertheless, the memory of her face, forever etched in my mind, served as a reminder of the countless victims falling prey to the 50-cent chili trap.

Now, let's take a moment to pause and reflect, dear reader. In the grand scheme of things, is this Chicken Inn debacle a sign of deeper corruption? Or simply an unfortunate glitch in the grand chicken-frying matrix? Only time will tell.

The labyrinthine tale of Chicken Inn is a reminder that even in the world of fast food, a seemingly innocent chili sauce can hold the power to alter an entire dining experience. Let us remain vigilant, not only in our culinary quests but also in questioning the systems that govern them.

As I bid you adieu, remember to approach your next Chicken Inn encounter with caution, armed with this knowledge of the 50-cent chili conspiracy. And perhaps, just perhaps, we can work together to bring justice to the world of fast-food aficionados, one crispy chicken piece at a time.

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |
Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher
Call/WhatsApp: +263780022343 | +263716984317
Email: kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com
Website(s): https://zealousthierry.art.blog/ | https://www.poemhunter.com/kumbirai-thierry-nhamo/


Source - Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

5 mins ago | 6 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

31 mins ago | 104 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

51 mins ago | 73 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

1 hr ago | 99 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Nyanga family tormented by thigh vendor's avenging spirit killed 50 years ago by their polygamist father

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Suicide now associated with cyber-bullying

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Kasukuwere charms Zapu

1 hr ago | 223 Views

David Coltart lying to international audiences to impress CCC Harare

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

ZEC has no legal obligation to to issue out a voters' roll in Excel

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bigwig dumps MDC

5 hrs ago | 798 Views

Not yet uhuru in Mzansi, for sure

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa's bussed crowds going invade Mashonaland Central

7 hrs ago | 922 Views

Sex worker jailed for bedding teenage boy

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Zimbabwe central bank owes over $4bn for food, fuel supply

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Bosso invites fans to Diamonds polishing event at BF

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Journalism is not a crime'

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Brick by brick, a country is built by its owners'

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Zimbabwe voters' roll searchable, analysable'

7 hrs ago | 208 Views

Vapostori endorse Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Sex worker's ngozi surfaces 50 years later

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Family house turned into brothel

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 1 000 Beitbridge graduates

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Father kills daughter (7) for soiling herself

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

20 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

20 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

20 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

20 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

20 hrs ago | 590 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

20 hrs ago | 619 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

20 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

20 hrs ago | 187 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

20 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

20 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

20 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mutumwa Mawere seeks to bar Mnangagwa from running for Zimbabwean Presidency

21 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Ramaphosa agrees he will arrest Putin if he ever sets foot in SA

22 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zanu-PF trying to win via the back door

22 hrs ago | 730 Views

CCC MP candidate to push for laws against deindustrialisation

22 hrs ago | 213 Views

Chamisa's supporters torch headman's home

22 hrs ago | 1374 Views

CCC candidate wins election disqualification appeal

22 hrs ago | 860 Views

Kasukuwere will return to Zimbabwe as soon as his security is assured

22 hrs ago | 668 Views

ZEC keeps 4 types of voters rolls

22 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme Court faces a stern litmus credibility test on 26 July

21 Jul 2023 at 08:01hrs | 2390 Views

Pan-African Parliament now a playground for 'discredited' Zanu PF-linked bigwigs

21 Jul 2023 at 07:58hrs | 925 Views

'If Zimdollar is abandoned markets and financial institutions will recover'

21 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 2085 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist thought UK visa will make Zimbabweans authority let him in?

21 Jul 2023 at 07:54hrs | 911 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days