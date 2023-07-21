Latest News Editor's Choice


E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

Visiting government offices for whatever reason is usually viewed and weighed with disdain by many for fear of delays and poor service delivery.

After procrastinating for over two weeks, me and my wife visited the new E-passport  Offices at Concession for the coveted document.

Not sure of how late we would return, our meagre hand 'luggage' included a torch, bananas and 'high insulation' leather jacket for me and overcoat for my wife.

Winter time in Chiweshe can be quite disarming and slave-master harsh. Dawn of 19th of July found us at the pick and drop zone of 'mushikashika' vehicles plying the Glendale Concession route.

A quick ten minutes walk (much recommended by doctors for the elderly) got us to the new Home Affairs complex at Concession.

The surrounding grounds are just neat, no litter in sight. When the gates opened the few people on similar mission walked in to a waiting area that was swept clean, with polished benches for comfort. In no time our group of five was ushered into the reception area by a courteous lady with an 'infectious' smile.

The place is immaculate to say the least. From the floors, ceiling, walls and all, no blemish. After filling in the requisite forms, with another lady on standby ready to assist those who needed help with ABC, it was time for processing. The cashiers in their cubicles were excellent and the cheerfulness was unmistakable.

In the 'e-machining' hall, where three ladies professionally and expertly handled the digital machines, cleanness was everywhere.

A great sense of humour was exhibited whilst the smartly dressed ladies asked the pertinent questions with fingers on the keyboard. Although I did not see the cleaners, whoever they are and wherever they were, they do a great job.

The place is spotless,  I never saw a fly unless if a visitor walked in with one. In less than forty-five minutes we were done and on our way home. A steaming hot-meals caravan stands just outside the gate from were the aroma of fresh foods turned heads.

Indeed EdWorks. Leaving noone and no place behind.

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit.

Thumbs up to the excellent staff.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.


Source - Thomas Murisa
