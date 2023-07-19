Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

4 hrs ago | Views
DEVELOPMENT milestones achieved in the short stint of the Second Republic in the Matabeleland region have busted the opposition's political ideological bubble that was hollow of tangibles but inflated by the lack of engagement over the Gukurahundi episode.

Prior to the coming in of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, the perceived marginalisation of certain areas was put hand in glove with the sad historical chapter and a number of opposition political parties, bare of manifestos that speak to people's concerns would feast on that.

The frigid relic of the emotive Gukurahundi episode has been brought forth several times holding the country captive to a dark historical epoch that has somehow been kept locked in the cabins as an emotional souvenir for political use at a convenient time by malevolent forces.

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere put it aptly when he said, "Those that are politically and intellectually bankrupt turn to ethnicity and religion as their major tool for mobilisation." The coming in of the Second Republic that lifted the lid on Gukurahundi and allowed people to talk about it while engaging traditional leaders for a resolution was somewhat a master-stroke on the opposition political parties that used to ride on it to launch their campaigns.

The life-changing development projects engaged by the Second Republic in the same communities that have seen them playing development catch-up became the icing on the cake. They have removed the country from under the cloud of political apprehension that had been weighing on since independence. Political analysts have lauded the engagements and the developments saying they have silenced those bent on sustaining the narrative as a campaign trump card.

Tsholotsho Rural District Council Chairperson Councillor Esau Siwela said the developments and the engagements with traditional leaders on Gukurahundi was evidence of the sincerity of President Mnangagwa's efforts to put a nail on the issue.

He said it was gratifying that Gukurahundi no longer features as prominent as it used to be in all the previous elections.

"I think we are witnessing the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card by the opposition political parties where each time the country approaches election time, emotions would be whipped, old wounds opened anew to evoke, reawaken and conjure up a feeling of hatred that divide the country along ethnic lines. Besides engaging communities through traditional leaders on the issue, there are a good number of projects in the entire district that all shout sincerity on the part of the Second Republic. Schools, clinics, bridges, dams, roads have been brought to the community's doorsteps while Tsholotsho has been declared a town and we are going to witness its growth," said Clr Siwela.

He added that the district benefited from the mobile registration exercise carried out by the Government to give communities easy access to national documents such as birth certificates and national identity documents. Clr Siwela said prior to the coming in of the Second Republic, the lid was kept tight on the sad historical chapter and so was development.

The topic, he said, was not part of village gathering talk or kombi discussion. It was talked of in hushed voices and this had a dangerous net effect that people were forced to keep the pain and experiences to themselves where it manifested in tribal hatred as it was fermenting and imploding.

He said since the Second Republic under the tutelage of President Mnangagwa opened up a new chapter on the episode, it was now irrelevant to talk about it as people no longer wanted to listen to anyone talking about it other than the chiefs and the Government. The Tsholotsho RDC chairman said the opening up of the sad historical episode for deliberations at community and national level and the steps so far taken have taken the stamina off so many oppositional political parties and malefic forces that had taken Gukurahundi as their main campaign line to malign the country on ethnic lines.

Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo lauded the developments and the engagement saying they fly in the face of wayward opposition parties that used to use Gukurahundi as their political capital.

He said not only were engagements on Gukurahundi silencing opposition political parties in and outside the region, but the developments undertaken by the Second Republic were enough to take away the political verve off the imperialistic agents for change. He said the whole province now boasts of projects that have seen it getting in the fast lane in line with the Second Republic's development mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

The Minister said Lake Gwayi-Shangani remained the flagship of the projects in Matabeleland North due to the magnificence of its importance and the time it had taken to materialise. He said by design of natural geography, the province had survived as a drought-prone one making it a livestock region, except for a few districts that have been doing crop farming with success.

He said the actualisation of Gwayi-Shangani and the envisioned greenbelt through a pipeline where 10  000has of land have been identified for irrigation was going to unlock the food security potential of the province and the communities were revelling in that hope.

"Capital projects such as Lake Gwayi-Shangani which is an important component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP) were financed by the Second Republic and work is in progress. We are happy with the progress. It is slightly more than 70 percent complete and will go a long way in solving various provincial problems," said Minister Moyo.

In Lupane, he said aside from it growing as a provincial capital, the Second Republic had ensured that it benefits from state-of-the-art infrastructure that include the registry, the hospital, the university and a Government Complex in addition to various projects done under devolution that the communities have been benefiting from.

He said the lie that the province was not developing because of Gukurahundi got its exposure from the Second Republic's commitment towards development with Binga, Nkayi, Victoria Falls and Hwange having a number of development stories to tell under President Mnangagwa.

Previously, anti-government pressure groups and political parties, some of which don't even qualify the dignity of being called such as they could easily be defeated by a harem of old ladies in an election had coalesced around the Gukurahundi topic from where they sought to traduce the Government.

This was not done for free as the subject had become monetised. But the latest campaigns have seen the Government forcing the opposition and civic society's feet off the Gukurahundi pedal leaving them with little to say and exposing their ideological bankruptcy. He urged people not to allow themselves to be divided by opposition politicians and paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for his wisdom and push for unity through opening up the space for people to talk about the subject.

"His Excellency President Mnangagwa has opened up the democratic space and has encouraged our people to discuss freely and open up about Gukurahundi so that we can bring closure to this issue and build the country together. He has done that through romping in traditional leaders who have a critical and fundamental role to play in peace building and conflict resolution in the communities and it has worked magic," said Moyo.

Political analyst Dr Gift Gwindingwe said it was unfortunate that external influence was at play in the Gukurahundi discourse.

"They condemned it mildly on paper and pocketed it as a joker to use to divide and rule blacks in the hour of need. They had hijacked Gukurahundi to be a funded discourse under the veneer of human rights abuses but through the benefit of leadership wisdom, the Second Republic opened it up and provided solutions to it through working hard in those communities to bring them into equal development pedestal with other communities.

"The discourse had been hijacked by pseudo democrats and repackaged to entrench regionalism, to stall fruitful and non-emotional dialogue. But overall, the Second Republic should be lauded for closing out mercenaries that are funded from the West by openly engaging the affected communities to find each other and heal the wounds. The engagement of traditional leaders and all other important stakeholders is a positive step to unpack and iron out whatever the differences and to redress the situation," said Dr Gwindingwe.



Source - The Sunday News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

4 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa chases Kasukuwere's shadow

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Soldiers dish out Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa's draconian law challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scott Sakupwanya's flamboyant campaign under the spotlight

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa acts on 'bogus' double candidates

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF violence victims speak out

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court warns scorned woman

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mliswa case postponed

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man seeks protection from wife

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Smelly Dube inducted into African Leaders Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Mayor pours vitriol on Coltart

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa dishes cash, cars to ZPRA, Zanla stalwarts

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe govt to ensure peaceful polls, claims Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Vote ED to ensure development continuity, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Victoria Falls Bridge structurally safe’

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

More than 600,000 e-passports issued to date

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gems face English test

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Over 300 election observers accredited

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe ballot printing on course

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

30% of marriages collapse within five years

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo needs urgent cleansing, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa wishes to shame foreign observer missions 'wishing for violence'

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

17 hrs ago | 1747 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

20 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

21 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

23 hrs ago | 888 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

23 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days