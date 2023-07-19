Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

4 hrs ago | Views
As I sit here on this quiet Sunday, my mind is filled with reflections on the intricate political landscape that has shaped Zimbabwe. It is a landscape marred by years of tumultuous struggles, triumphs, and disappointments. Engulfed in a sense of contemplation, I find myself delving deep into the past, seeking to understand how we arrived at this very moment, with the hope of illuminating a path towards a better future.

Writing and reading about politics and social justice in Zimbabwe has been an eye-opening journey, one that has provided me with invaluable personal experiences and insights. It has allowed me to grasp the complexity and significance of each decision made, each action taken, and each voice raised. But beyond the mere acquisition of knowledge, it has sparked a fire within me, an unwavering passion for the truth, justice, and the welfare of our fellow Zimbabweans.

In the pages of history, I find stories of resilience and bravery that both inspire and humble me. Our ancestors fought fiercely to rid our nation of the shackles of colonialism, sacrificing their lives to reclaim our sovereignty. Their unwavering determination to create a Zimbabwe that would stand tall amongst the nations is a reminder of the immense power that lies within us.

Yet, as I delve further into the annals of our history, I cannot help but be confronted by the darker chapters that stain our past. Corruption, greed, and oppression have seeped into the very fabric of our nation, thwarting progress and stifling the hopes and dreams of countless Zimbabweans. The scars of these inequities run deep, leaving behind a sense of disillusionment and despair.

Amidst this labyrinth of challenges, there remains a flicker of hope within us all. The citizens of Zimbabwe continue to rise above adversity, fighting tirelessly for a better future. It is this resilience that fuels my dreams for our country. I yearn for a Zimbabwe where justice is not an elusive concept, but a reality that transcends social and economic boundaries.

But in order to shape a better future, we must confront our fears and frustrations head-on. We must acknowledge the wounds inflicted upon our nation, while at the same time recognizing our individual roles in healing them. It is only through collective introspection and self-reflection that we can move beyond the limitations of our past and forge a new path towards progress.

My hopes for Zimbabwe lie in the restoration of a political landscape that prioritizes the needs of its people above all else. A landscape that values integrity, transparency, and accountability. A landscape where the voices of the marginalized are amplified and their rights safeguarded. It is my fervent belief that a society built on such principles will foster unity, prosperity, and social equity.

Yet, our dreams for a better future must be accompanied by a staunch resolve to address the systemic injustices that have plagued our nation. We must not shy away from challenging the status quo, for it is through questioning and reimagining that true transformation can be achieved. Let us not be afraid to demand good governance, equal access to education and healthcare, and an end to corruption. In doing so, we not only honor the struggles of our forefathers but pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

On this Reflection Sunday, I share these contemplations with a heart heavy with the weight of our past, but also brimming with the possibility of a brighter future. May our collective introspection guide us towards the Zimbabwe we envision - a Zimbabwe where justice reigns supreme, where every citizen can thrive, and where the mistakes of yesterday are lessons that shape a stronger tomorrow.

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |
Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher
Call/WhatsApp: +263780022343 | +263716984317
Email: kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com
Website(s): https://zealousthierry.art.blog/ | https://www.poemhunter.com/kumbirai-thierry-nhamo/



Source - Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

4 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa chases Kasukuwere's shadow

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Soldiers dish out Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa's draconian law challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scott Sakupwanya's flamboyant campaign under the spotlight

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa acts on 'bogus' double candidates

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF violence victims speak out

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court warns scorned woman

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mliswa case postponed

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man seeks protection from wife

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Smelly Dube inducted into African Leaders Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Mayor pours vitriol on Coltart

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa dishes cash, cars to ZPRA, Zanla stalwarts

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe govt to ensure peaceful polls, claims Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Vote ED to ensure development continuity, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Victoria Falls Bridge structurally safe’

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

More than 600,000 e-passports issued to date

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gems face English test

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Over 300 election observers accredited

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe ballot printing on course

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

30% of marriages collapse within five years

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo needs urgent cleansing, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa wishes to shame foreign observer missions 'wishing for violence'

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

17 hrs ago | 1747 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

20 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

21 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

23 hrs ago | 888 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

23 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days