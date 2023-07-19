Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

1 hr ago | Views
There's a lot of misinformation and confusion in the public domain regarding the valid voters roll that is actually used for elections in Zimbabwe: by law, there's no consolidated national voters roll; no consolidated constituency voters roll and no consolidated ward voters roll that is used for any election.

Put differently, the presidential election is not conducted on the basis of a national voters roll; the constituency election for members of the National Assembly in Parliament is not conducted on the basis of a constituency voters roll; and the  local authority election for ward councillors is not conducted on the basis of a ward voters roll.

By law, there's only one valid voters roll that is used for conducting all the three harmonised elections, and that is the polling station voters roll.

The all too important V11 Form is the polling station return, which is the only return [out of the five returns that are used in Zimbabwe's election, that is, V11, V23A, V23B, V23C and V23D] which is generated where the voters roll for elections is used.

When a voter gets to a polling station, he or she is given three ballot papers for the local authority election, National Assembly election and presidential election.

There's only one voters roll for these three elections, on which a voter's name is checked, and marked to show that the voter has voted, upon the voter being given the three ballot papers.

A voter can decline one or two of the three ballot papers, and in terms of section 56(3a) of the Electoral Act, where a voter declines a ballot paper, this must be recorded on a ZEC prescribed Form PE2005/AA.

Among other auditing reasons, Form PE2005/AA is critical for ensuring that ballots cast for presidential and parliamentary elections tally, and where they don't tally, Form PE2005/AA ZEC is used to explain the variance.

Monitoring this key aspect has always been a daunting challenge for untrained or poorly trained or simply incompetent and useless polling agents at polling stations and collation centres!

Source - Twitter
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa chases Kasukuwere's shadow

5 hrs ago | 757 Views

Soldiers dish out Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa's draconian law challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scott Sakupwanya's flamboyant campaign under the spotlight

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa acts on 'bogus' double candidates

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF violence victims speak out

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court warns scorned woman

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mliswa case postponed

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man seeks protection from wife

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Smelly Dube inducted into African Leaders Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Mayor pours vitriol on Coltart

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa dishes cash, cars to ZPRA, Zanla stalwarts

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe govt to ensure peaceful polls, claims Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Vote ED to ensure development continuity, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Victoria Falls Bridge structurally safe’

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

More than 600,000 e-passports issued to date

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gems face English test

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Over 300 election observers accredited

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe ballot printing on course

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

30% of marriages collapse within five years

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo needs urgent cleansing, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa wishes to shame foreign observer missions 'wishing for violence'

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

17 hrs ago | 1746 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

18 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

20 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

21 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

23 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

23 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days