Why ridicule Witness Dube when you welcomed Thokozani Khuphe?

3 mins ago
While people and political parties are indeed entitled to their views, it's stinking hypocritical to always point fingers at what you say is the hypocrisy of everyone and anyone who disagrees with or criticises you - like the way you are falling on each other to ridicule Witness Dube for joining Zanu-PF - while you welcomed Dr Thokozani Khuphe and you have her as one of your 2023 parliamentary candidates - when she came to CCC from POLAD which she joined after she was declared MDC-A president by the Supreme Court to your detriment and destruction.

Why is it that, for you and given that you call yourselves democrats and change champions, why is it that what's good for the goose is for you not good for the gander?

Exactly, what democrats or change champions are you?

Why is it that anyone and everyone who leaves your political party or the opposition ranks to join Zanu-PF like Witnes Dube has done. a mole and an infiltrator by definition; but someone like Khupe who went to Zanu-PF from your ranks and who became part of POLAD before rejoining your ranks, is neither a mole nor an infiltrator but is a change champion.

To make it all worse, you consider anyone and everyone who opposes you or criticises you to be Zanu-PF by definition.

How is that possible? Is that your view of democracy? That people who do not support you or who criticise you necessarily belong to a political party to which you assign them?

As a political movement, if that is what you in fact are, you have some serious introspection and deep soul searching to do.

If you are true democrats and you are the change champions that you claim to be, surely it behoves you to be the first to defend the right of every Zimbabwean to join or support any political party of their choice whenever they choose to and for whatever reason.

That should be you starting point. Otherwise you are coming across as stinking hypocrites!

Source - Twitter
