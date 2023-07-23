Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

REPORTS that members of the Zimbabwe National Army in complete military uniform distributed ruling Zanu-PF party regalia on the sidelines of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rally in Centenary, Mashonaland Central province are more than disturbing.

While Mnangagwa and his party claim to be well schooled in matters of democracy, the country's power regulating framework, it comes as a real shock that the army, which should be apolitical, is being involved in party politics.

On any democracy, this is unheard of.

With Mnangagwa and his party claiming at every turn to have done great things for this country, why do they have to sink this low to the point of literally abusing our soldiers by forcing them to dish out party regalia?

Judging from the massive attendances at his rallies, is Mnangagwa and his party telling us that the party is so short of personnel to distribute its campaign regalia to the point of enlisting the services of our soldiers?

This is definitely not part of the job description for any army personnel.

In fact, this has never been heard of since the country gained its independence from colonial rule in 1980. Why did Mnangagwa have to stoop this low in an effort to buttress his re-election bid?

In Centenary, he reportedly threatened to throw in jail Defence minister, Opah Muchinguri-Kashiri if he were to lose the election. Also threatened with jail was Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe.

"If you vote wrongly it will be the fault of party chairperson, Muchinguri and provincial chairperson Kazembe, I will jail them," Mnangagwa is quoted as having told the thousands of people who had gathered for the rally.

These developments should really worry us because it does not augur well for the future of this nation when our security forces are now being turned into appendages of a certain political party.

We now understand why, a couple of weeks ago, the United States embassy in Harare implored the government that will assume power after next month's elections to take the bold step of stemming the influence of security forces in local politics.

The US has maintained sanctions on the country through the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act.

"The act requires that Zimbabwe restores the rule of law, establish conditions for free and fair elections, demonstrate a commitment to an equitable, legal and transparent land reform and ensure security forces are subservient to the elected civilian government," the US embassy said in a statement to our sister newspaper, the Zimbabwe Independent.

"Our hopes for the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections are consistent with our long-standing policy in Zimbabwe.  We stand for an election free from violence and non-partisan institutions that everyday Zimbabweans can trust."

Mnangagwa, it seems, wants all government institutions to bend to his will.

Zimbabwe has definitely wade into unchartered territory.

Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days