Hypocrites!!

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's political scenery has always been marred by accusations, manipulations, and power struggles among its various political parties. One such party, the ruling ZANU PF, has frequently resorted to shame and judgment when its opposition's leader, Nelson Chamisa , seeks international assistance to address the challenging socio-political situation in the country. This behavior, exhibited by ZANU PF, showcases their hypocritical nature, as they fail to see their own faults and contradictions while pointing fingers at others.In a recent incident, ZANU PF legislator, Enock Porusingazi, defended ZANU PF's relationship with FRELIMO, a Mozambican political party, after a FRELIMO district secretary, Sam Magarabota, threatened to cut ties and stop fuel exports to Zimbabwe if ZANU PF were to lose in the upcoming elections. Porusingazi dismissed the threats as a mere solidarity message, failing to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation and the harm it could cause to the people of Zimbabwe.Magarabota's statements at a ZANU PF rally demonstrated the camaraderie between the two parties and their intention to influence the outcome of the elections. He warned that if ZANU PF were to lose, business ties with Mozambique would cease, depriving Zimbabweans of various economic opportunities. This blatant display of support for a specific political party by a foreign entity raises questions about the fairness and integrity of the electoral process in Zimbabwe.The hypocrisy lies in ZANU PF's reaction to Chamisa's pleas for help and their accusations of him being unpatriotic. Whenever Chamisa reaches out to foreign nations, particularly South Africa and Zambia, asking for assistance to address the political crisis in Zimbabwe, ZANU PF is quick to criticize and shame him, labeling him as someone who is betraying his country. However, when FRELIMO publicly supports ZANU PF and threatens to sever ties with Zimbabwe if ZANU PF loses the elections, ZANU PF simply brushes it off as a solidarity message.This hypocritical behavior from ZANU PF highlights a double standard that may be further damaging the credibility and reputation of the ruling party. By discrediting Chamisa's efforts to seek foreign support, while simultaneously accepting the support and interference of a neighboring political party, ZANU PF is displaying a blatant disregard for fairness and the principles of democracy.Additionally, ZANU PF's dismissal of Magarabota's threats as a solidarity message undermines the seriousness of the situation. The potential consequences of severed business ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique could exacerbate the already dire economic conditions faced by the Zimbabwean people. Rather than acknowledging the potential harm caused by such threats, ZANU PF chooses to downplay the situation and justify the actions of FRELIMO, further highlighting their disregard for the well-being of their citizens.It is essential to recognize the need for political parties to seek support and solidarity from others, both nationally and internationally. However, this support should not be used as a means to manipulate electoral outcomes or suppress the voices of the opposition. ZANU PF's hypocrisy in its treatment of Chamisa's actions, as opposed to its acceptance and justification of FRELIMO's threats, showcases their true colors as a party willing to compromise democratic values to maintain their grip on power.In conclusion, the recent incident involving FRELIMO's threats to sever ties with Zimbabwe if ZANU PF loses the elections highlights the hypocritical nature of the ruling party. ZANU PF's dismissive response and justification of the threats contradicts their previous criticisms of Chamisa's pleas for international support. This double standard exposes their disregard for fairness and their willingness to compromise the well-being of the Zimbabwean people in order to maintain their grip on power. It is crucial for the Zimbabwean population to recognize and question the actions of their political leaders, ensuring that their voices are heard and that true democracy is upheld. Only through holding these leaders accountable can Zimbabwe move towards a brighter and more equitable future.Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |Writer, Blogger, Poet and ResearcherCall/WhatsApp: +263780022343 | +263716984317Email: kumbiraithierryn@gmail.comWebsite(s): https://zealousthierry.art.blog/ | https://www.poemhunter.com/kumbirai-thierry-nhamo/