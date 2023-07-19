Reading the writing on the wall; 2023 elections

Opinion / Columnist

Notwithstanding the insinuated competitive advantage and ascendancy that Zanu PF purports to hold as the ruling party, its ride on the gravy train communicates a totally different narrative. The socio-economic factors that shape the political environment are throwing mud on its face and leaving it red. The unemployment rates, poverty levels, and access to basic services do not support the incumbent President. His popularity, approval ratings, and track record in the office can not gunner up enough support to win this year's elections. Asymmetrically, the opposition has organizational capacity, and ability to present a viable alternative to the status quo through its sharp-witted leadership and acuity to galvanize support. Signs of unrest, civil disobedience, popular dissatisfaction and ethnic tensions are dense and will most definitely incline the electoral scales and processes in favor of the opposition.The credibility and independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as a chapter 12 institute that is responsible for organizing the elections as impartial, transparent and conducting free and fair elections continues to be contentious. On numerous occasions, it has been dubbed biased and their independence questioned by opposition parties as well as international independent media.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) successfully concluded its final nationwide mobile voter registration in March. Arguably, the commission has gone a long way in meticulously ironing out the creases in the data to eliminate any duplicate or deceased entries from the elections register and currently resting on their laurels. This vital step was meant to ascertain the accuracy and integrity of the voters' roll, fostering transparency in the electoral process. Be it as it may, the inspection of rolls has been marred by anomalies such as voters' names missing or voters not listed in their constituencies. These anomalies and mistakes in the rolls could negatively impact the general election on the 23rd August.To level up the playing field, the European Union (EU) is sending its observer team to Zimbabwe ahead of the 23rd August elections, which will also be observed by the United Kingdom, the United States, and their geopolitical adversaries Russia, Belarus, and China. On the publicity front, the media environment in the country relative to the level of press freedom, diversity of media outlets, their political affiliations, biased reporting, censorship, or restrictions on the media houses that may influence public opinion is neutral.The elephant in the room in Zimbabwean politics is incumbency, sitting Presidents possess an unfair advantage and use their power to manipulate the electoral outcome. Electoral violence and irregularities are also not uncommon in Zimbabwe, highlighting the need for transparent and fair election processes.Despite these challenges, elections play a crucial role in shaping democratic governance and providing citizenry with opportunities to choose their leaders and influence the political and economic landscape. It will be a Russian roulette, opposition should roll up sleeves, round off to the occasion, and ruffle feathers.