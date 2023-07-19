Latest News Editor's Choice


Breaking the Chains: Liberating African Men from the Shackles of Patriarchy

4 hrs ago
In many societies such as our own, the weight of patriarchy has burdened men and boys alike with unrealistic expectations of strength, resilience, and emotional detachment. This toxic narrative has created a culture where men are ridiculed for seeking emotional support, leading to a staggering rise in poor mental health and tragically, even suicides. Today, from one man who has experienced the burden of living up to the imposed standards while all seemed lost, from a man who is no stranger to suffering in silence afraid to reach out because societal norms dictates he be strong, I want to make a heartfelt plea to men and boys across society, encouraging them to break free from these chains and embrace vulnerability as a strength.

Dear Majita (Men),

It is time to shatter the walls that society has built around us, trapping us within a suffocating façade of invincibility. The notion that men must always be strong and stoic is not only harmful but also deeply flawed. We are human beings with complex emotions, and denying ourselves the right to express them is detrimental to our well-being.

We have been conditioned to believe that seeking help is a sign of weakness, as if acknowledging our struggles somehow diminishes our worth. But this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, it takes immense courage and strength to admit when something is wrong and to ask for support. It is a testament to our resilience and determination to overcome the challenges that life throws at us.
Crying is not a sign of weakness; it is a release, a catharsis for the soul. Shedding tears does not diminish our masculinity; it showcases our humanity. It is through tears that we allow ourselves to heal, to process our emotions, and to grow. So, let us cast aside the stifling expectations that society has imposed upon us, and let our tears flow freely when needed.

We must also recognize that seeking help is not a burden to others, but an act of empowerment. By reaching out to friends, family, or professionals, we create a network of support that strengthens us in our times of need. We may find solace in talking to a trusted confidant, seeking therapy, or joining support groups where we can share our struggles and learn from one another's experiences. Together, we can build a community that embraces vulnerability and fosters growth.

By dismantling the dictates of patriarchy within our societies, we not only liberate ourselves but also pave the way for future generations. We can break the cycle of toxic masculinity and create a world where men are free to express their emotions without fear of judgment or ridicule. It is our responsibility to redefine what it means to be a man, one who is compassionate, empathetic, and unafraid to seek help when needed.

So, my dear brothers, I implore you to embrace your vulnerability, to ask for help when you need it, and to shed the weight of societal expectations. Together, let us rewrite the narrative and forge a future where mental health is prioritized, where emotional support is readily available, and where no man feels alone in his struggles.

Break free, seek support, and let your tears cleanse your soul. You are not alone, and your emotions are valid. It is time to reclaim our mental well-being and create a brighter, more compassionate Africa for all.

With love and solidarity,
Prince.


Source - Mberi Prince
