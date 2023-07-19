Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is under siege

16 mins ago | Views
GOOD day President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Your Excellency, my heart subscribes to the notion that Zimbabwe is completely under siege. As I see it, the country is overwhelmed with all manner of naked aggression instituted through the weaponisation of statutes.

Truly, if you were neatly and cleanly for the people, as that semi-retired boxer Floyd Mayweather wants us to believe, the Bill that was recently signed into law, the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform]Amendment Bill 2022, could not have found its way into our statutes.

Your Excellency, in its basic nature, this law is devoid of housekeeping ideals. It is not in harmony with the letter and spirit of a leader said to be undeniably for the people. Commonly known as the "Patriot Bill," this law is as unjust as it is unconstitutional.

It is an infringement of the time-honoured rights of association and expression. Its intention is to restrict free speech, in contravention of the inalienable right to free expression. Methinks it is an atomic weapon in the armoury of a tormentor masquerading as a liberator.

A law that endeavours to impose a harsh and disproportionate punishment is oppressive. Added to that, our Judiciary forfeited its pride of place as a pillar of democracy.

Given its partiality, the interpretation by the Judiciary of what constitutes wilful injury to the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe clearly show that the law is inherently irrational and manifestly contentious. Judges will have to stare at an imaginary crystal ball.

Your Excellency, it was preposterous for Mayweather to endorse you. His wading into the arena of Zimbabwean politics, so as his parroting that your victory would be a win for a great cause and for the people of Zimbabwe, was altogether disingenuous.

It is due to dictatorship that Zimbabwe is confounded by a whirlpool of all manner of oppressive tendencies. With an opposition parliamentarian in incarceration without conviction for over a year, democratic space has been shuttered beyond recognition.

Methinks the uneasiness wrought by the enactment of the Patriot Act is noticeable even to the passives who are scantily curious. Whichever way one may choose to observe Zimbabwe's unfolding political circus, evidence of oppression abound.

Granted, Zimbabwe is not new to elections fraught with violence and chicanery, but the disputations keep increasing by day. It has prompted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to postpone printing of  ballot papers.

Following the nomination court sessions, Zec is awash, in word and deed, with legal challenges instituted by disgruntled candidates. It is an all-time record of court challenges since the attainment of independence.

Even Zanu-PF has never been wilfully defied by cadres in the manner they have done now. A sizeable number threw hats in the ring, to stand as independent candidates. The prospects for a protest vote, codenamed Bhora musango, cannot be discounted.

Your Excellency, it was sad that one dissenting cadre from Masvingo province perished in a road accident. And, in the aftermath of his tragic death, another cadre from Mashonaland East, who had filed his nomination papers as an independent, withdrew his candidature.

His chickening out was probably induced by the fear of being the next in line to meet the same fate for defiance. He must have recalled your threats about fatal consequences you issued in Mhondoro, after your party's chaotic intra-party elections.

With Zimbabwe at the crucible as a result of electoral challenges, your leadership is inevitably under scrutiny. If ever there was time citizenry most needed to hear a credible stabilisation voice, it is now. Duly, the hour is now for you to conduct yourself stately.

As I see it, if Mayweather was well intentioned, he obviously could not have glorified you in the midst of the glaring dilapidation of public infrastructure. He must have observed as he was driven to Mabvuku that roads were impassable and public transportation was in shambles.

Given his affront amid the ruination of the country, and dictatorship which has been said to be worse than that of the deposed late former strongman, Robert Mugabe, Mayweather deserved the ridicule that citizenry showed him.

Methinks the signing of the Patriot Bill into law is confirmation that you preside over the new despotic. As you endeavour to muzzle free speech, novelist Chinua Achebe, to the contrary, advocated for exposure of corrupt and dictatorial elites.

In his discourse titled: Africa's Tarnished Name, Achebe said: "Disaster parades today with impunity through the length and breadth of much of Africa: War, genocide, military and civilian dictatorships, corruption, collapsed economies, poverty, disease and every ill attendant upon political and social chaos! It is necessary for these sad conditions to be reported because evil thrives best in quiet, untidy corners."

Your Excellency, methinks governments are established principally to safeguard such freedoms as those of speech and association, which are liberties inherent in humanity. As I see it, a government that is open for business has no business in gagging citizenry.

----
Cyprian Muketiwa Ndawana is a public speaking coach, motivational speaker, speechwriter and newspaper columnist.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa promises Mnangagwa Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament

11 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Information Deputy minister's lies

11 mins ago | 27 Views

Kasukuwere wants Mnangagwa's govt to release all political prisoners

12 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's land reform created roads funding gap

12 mins ago | 12 Views

FC Platinum, Chiefs booted out of Caf competitions

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Farmers struggle to service loans

13 mins ago | 16 Views

Black Vendetta mafia gang ravages Chitungwiza

13 mins ago | 32 Views

'Commute death sentence to prison terms'

13 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabwe govt bigwigs liars'

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Church nominates Zanu-PF candidate for Mutare West

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Dembare eye better fortunes at BF

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF leaders experts at doublespeak

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe Judiciary under spotlight

15 mins ago | 14 Views

There's life after Zimbabwe's August 23 polls

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Living wage not equivalent to minimum wage

16 mins ago | 12 Views

CCC candidate pushes for Gukurahundi compensation

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF supporter confiscates, torches CCC campaign posters

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Rough campaign for opposition as election nears

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation drops to 101.3%

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Another school under makorokoza threat

18 mins ago | 17 Views

US$27m needed to modernise Bulawayo CBD roads

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Ex-Zinara boss loses houses, cars

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Duty-free cars for retired senior civil servants

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF surpasses 2018 set targets

19 mins ago | 4 Views

CDC seeks owners of unclaimed ZSE shares

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe to hold elections under alarming human violations, claims Amnesty International

20 mins ago | 6 Views

London based Kavango set to acquire two gold-rich projects in Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC takes advantage of ZANU PF fights

20 mins ago | 74 Views

ZMC holds golf day ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Armed robbers raid mine

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Former football player Chrispen Dickson dies

9 hrs ago | 394 Views

Even Mnangagwa wants 'whites' to develop Zimbabwe!

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

A stern test of character awaits Highlanders this weekend

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Rufaro Stadium misses another deadline

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF pays for all the rallies that are aired live on television

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

Kasukuwere presidency bid revives Zanu-PF factional battles

10 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

11 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Cheating businessman axed to death, legs chopped off

11 hrs ago | 705 Views

Shingi Munyeza and wife ordered to repay US$100 000 with interest

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mining sector grows about 10%

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Two cattle thieves nabbed

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe experienced a significant increase in macroeconomic fluctuations in June 2023

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Kasukuwere appeals bar to contest 2023 rat race - HC judge was compromised - to equally compromise SC judges. It's muddle!

21 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Hunting benefits truths can collapse Anti-hunting Animal Rights Groups

21 hrs ago | 189 Views

Breaking the Chains: Liberating African Men from the Shackles of Patriarchy

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Social Media and Activism in Zimbabwe: Harnessing the Power of Digital Networks

21 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Afro-jazz sensation Berita to perform at Zimfest Live

21 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days