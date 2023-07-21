Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere not Zimbabwe's Saviour

In the realm of Zimbabwean politics, the emergence of Saviour Kasukuwere as a self-proclaimed Presidential candidate has raised eyebrows and scepticism from many quarters.

A man with a tarnished political history, Kasukuwere's bid for the country's highest office is nothing short of audacious.

His past as a political thug and his on-going legal issues make it abundantly clear that he is not fit to lead the nation. It is time for Zimbabweans to see through the facade and recognise that Kasukuwere is not the saviour they need.

Kasukuwere's dubious political track record cannot be overlooked.

His tenure was marred by accusations of corruption, intimidation, and the stifling of dissenting voices.

His self-proclaimed title as "Tyson," a reference to the famous American heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson, known for his aggressive and ruthless tactics, speaks volumes about his approach to politics.

A true saviour does not resort to thuggery and strong-arm tactics.

A leader should be guided by principles of accountability, transparency, and genuine concern for the welfare of the people. Kasukuwere's history as a political enforcer contradicts these fundamental qualities of leadership.

Kasukuwere's absence from the political scene has provided a reprieve from the divisive and tumultuous politics that characterised his tenure.

His return to Zimbabwe would only disrupt the hard-earned peace and stability the country is currently experiencing.

It is evident that his actions in the past contributed to the deterioration of the political climate, and any attempt to re-enter the political arena would likely cause further discomfort.

Rather than wasting his time and resources campaigning for an election he is unlikely to contest, Kasukuwere should heed the voice of reason and stay out of the limelight.

His past actions have alienated many, making it highly improbable for him to garner meaningful support from the electorate.

It is in the best interest of both the nation and himself that he refrains from any political ambitions that would inevitably lead to disappointment.

Furthermore, Kasukuwere's current legal situation raises serious questions about his eligibility for the presidency.

His evasion of accountability by fleeing the country during the 2017 Operation Restore Legacy undermines his credibility as a responsible leader.

Recent events have further cast doubt on Kasukuwere's viability as a presidential candidate.

Instead of humbly accepting the reality of his diminishing popularity, Kasukuwere seems to be playing the victim card.

However, the law is explicit on the conditions one should meet to contest elections.

Having been on the run from the law and evading accountability, he must not expect to gain public trust easily.

It is time for Kasukuwere to reflect on his past actions and take responsibility for the harm he may have caused to the nation. Instead of wasting time entertaining fantasies of winning the presidency, he should seek to mend fences with the party leadership.

Apologising for his past transgressions and procedurally seeking readmission to the party could be the first step in rebuilding his political image.

Political leaders must demonstrate humility and a willingness to learn from their mistakes.

Kasukuwere's arrogance in presenting himself as a saviour, despite his controversial background, is a disservice to the people of Zimbabwe.

He should take this opportunity to show genuine remorse and commit to a path of redemption and public service.

In contrast, President Mnangagwa's leadership has been marked by efforts to address critical national issues.

His commitment to revitalising the economy, attracting foreign investment, and fostering diplomatic relations has shown a genuine concern for Zimbabwe's progress.

The President's dedication to nation-building remains evident.

As Zimbabwe approaches the election, it is essential for citizens to critically assess the candidates vying for the country's top job.

While the democratic process allows individuals to present themselves as contenders, voters must scrutinise their backgrounds, track records, and suitability for the highest office.

However, Kasukuwere's bid for the presidency is a bold move, but one that lacks credibility and substance.

His history as a self-proclaimed political thug and his on-going legal issues make it clear that he is not the country's saviour. Zimbabwe needs leaders who prioritise the welfare of the nation over personal ambitions.

Kasukuwere should reflect on his past actions, seek reconciliation with the party leadership, and demonstrate genuine commitment to public service if he hopes to regain the trust of the people.

Source - The Herald
