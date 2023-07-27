'Drunk' Christopher Mutsvangwa denies that Zimbabwe is a province of South Africa

Opinion / Columnist

Whatever ZANU-PF mouth piece, Christopher Mutsvangwa, was drinking from a white cup during his interview with Newzroom Africa, it is a highly intoxicating substance like alcohol. No sober person can deny that ZANUpf has turned Zimbabwe into the poorest and burdensome province of South Africa. As Mutsvanga said Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, on the same token MLO reminds him that Matabeleland is not a province of Zimbabwe.The 2017 Zimbabwe military coup was planed over alcohol concealed in cups at secret meetings in South Africa with Mutsvangwa being a key player. So we are not surprised to see the co-co-odinator of the coup being interviewed while drinking. As is the culture with greedy and corrupt ZANUpf officials they start drinking alcohol in the early hours of the morning, he may have been drinking since morning that day and found it hard to stop during the interview.They have no respect for the neighbouring countries, no respect for their own people and the world. That is reflected when a top official gives an interview while drinking.It is only an imbiber that cannot see a problem in a country that is in a state of implosion and teetering on the verge of a split that will see Matabeleland breaking away from it to form the independent and sovereign Republic of Matabeleland. It is only an imbiber that is too drunk to see a problem in a failed state without its own currency, with an economy that is on a downward spiral, growing dept of over US$ 20 billion, Rhodesian era efrastructure that is now falling apart due to lack of maintenance.Uneducated, educated, blind, disabled, under age and the old are deserting the country in their millions going anywhere in the world as long it is not Zimbabwe where they become beggars, criminals and prostitutes. You will find both uneducated and educated cleaning toilets and bathing old people in South Africa and overseas.Zimbabweans are humiliated and even burnt to death in South Africa, South Africans announce publicly everyday on media that they are tired of Zimbabweans and Christopher does not know about it. Which world does he live in?This is typical of a man who claims to be a war vet when his comrades told us the truth that he was loitering around and stealing ladies under-wear to sell in order to buy beer while others were fighting.As Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa on the same token we remind him that Matabeleland is not a province of Zimbabwe.Our non - negotiable demands to the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe regardless of the outcome of the August 2023 elections remain binding to all successive Zimbabwe governments until all our demands are fully met as follows:1.0 Unconditionally withdraw trumped up treason charges and cancel warrant of arrest against MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela with immediate effect1.1 Restoration of Kingdom of Matebeleland that would join the family of nations as The Republic of Matebeleland1.2 Payment of one hundred billion United States Dollars ie US$100 billion Reparations for Matebeleland Genocide, gross abuse of human rights and looting of Matebeleland resourcesIzenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs