Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Drunk' Christopher Mutsvangwa denies that Zimbabwe is a province of South Africa

1 hr ago | Views
Whatever ZANU-PF mouth piece, Christopher Mutsvangwa, was drinking from a white cup during his interview with Newzroom Africa, it is a highly intoxicating substance like alcohol. No sober person can deny that ZANUpf has turned Zimbabwe into the poorest and burdensome province of South Africa. As Mutsvanga said Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, on the same token MLO reminds him that Matabeleland is not a province of Zimbabwe.

The 2017 Zimbabwe military coup was planed over alcohol concealed in cups at secret meetings in South Africa with Mutsvangwa being a key player. So we are not surprised to see the co-co-odinator of the coup being interviewed while drinking. As is the culture with greedy and corrupt ZANUpf officials they start drinking alcohol in the early hours of the morning, he may have been drinking since morning that day and found it hard to stop during the interview.

They have no respect for the neighbouring countries, no respect for their own people and the world. That is reflected when a top official gives an interview while drinking.

It is only an imbiber that cannot see a problem in a country that is in a state of implosion and teetering on the verge of a split that will see Matabeleland breaking away from it to form the independent and sovereign Republic of Matabeleland. It is only an imbiber that is too drunk to see a problem in a failed state without its own currency, with an economy that is on a downward spiral, growing dept of over US$ 20 billion, Rhodesian era efrastructure that is now falling apart due to lack of maintenance.

Uneducated, educated, blind, disabled, under age and the old are deserting the country in their millions going anywhere in the world as long it is not Zimbabwe where they become beggars, criminals and prostitutes. You will find both uneducated and educated cleaning toilets and bathing old people in South Africa and overseas.

Zimbabweans are humiliated and even burnt to death in South Africa, South Africans announce publicly everyday on media that they are tired of Zimbabweans and Christopher does not know about it. Which world does he live in?

This is typical of a man who claims to be a war vet when his comrades told us the truth that he was loitering around and stealing ladies under-wear to sell in order to buy beer while others were fighting.

As Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa on the same token we remind him that Matabeleland is not a province of Zimbabwe.

Our non - negotiable demands to the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe regardless of the outcome of the August 2023 elections remain binding to all successive Zimbabwe governments until all our demands are fully met as follows:

1.0 Unconditionally withdraw trumped up treason charges and cancel warrant of arrest against MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela with immediate effect

1.1 Restoration of Kingdom of Matebeleland that would join the family of nations as The Republic of Matebeleland

1.2 Payment of one hundred billion United States Dollars ie US$100 billion Reparations for Matebeleland Genocide, gross abuse of human rights and looting of Matebeleland resources

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs


Source - Israel Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

He left without telling anyone

30 mins ago | 59 Views

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

31 mins ago | 55 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

35 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

38 mins ago | 35 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

42 mins ago | 34 Views

Corruption at vid going wayward

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Call for more trainings on safety and security for female journalists

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

How to minimize stress at work

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa threatens poll boycott?

12 hrs ago | 3939 Views

Chamisa's confusion, disarray gives Zanu-PF political upper hand says Anglo funded ISS

12 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Mnangawa gifted multimillion-dollar executive helicopter by Russia's Putin

12 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Chamisa suffers double blow

12 hrs ago | 1677 Views

D-Day for Kasukuwere

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Dembare lose key players

12 hrs ago | 769 Views

American rappers troop to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Caps United hit jackpot

12 hrs ago | 403 Views

Sandawana Mines value shoots to US$3bn

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Peace march aborted over use of branded vehicles

12 hrs ago | 686 Views

Chamisa's CCC rages after disqualification of 12 Bulawayo aspiring MPs

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwean candidates solicit church votes ahead of Zimbabwe elections

12 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chamisa suffers another setback, double candidates to feature on ballot

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa, Zanu-PF's greatest gift?

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe ready to dump US dollar

12 hrs ago | 705 Views

4 unknown political parties back Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zanu-PF wins 3 Parly seats unopposed after High Court ruling

12 hrs ago | 556 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 7 put into commercial operation

12 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to rid cities of opposition mess

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Heroes Day: Guns that silenced history's villains

12 hrs ago | 152 Views

Sorry Chamisa, development has already taken off!

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Record crowds proof of Zanu-PF's strength,' claims Mutsvangwa about bussed crowds

12 hrs ago | 102 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Key parts of High Court's judgement nullifying nomination of Chamisa's candidates

21 hrs ago | 1459 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, Mutsvangwa tells Xoli Mngambi

21 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Zanu-PF handed Bulawayo parliamentary seats

22 hrs ago | 822 Views

MRP to stick to 2018 manifesto, calls for restoration of Mthwakazi

22 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Zimbabwe's political landscape tilted in Zanu-PF's favour'

22 hrs ago | 425 Views

Married Woman Killed By Lover

22 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons TNF

22 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe govt loses battle on the redollarisation of salaries

22 hrs ago | 971 Views

Shattering blow to the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC

22 hrs ago | 590 Views

Putin offers 50,000 tonne free grain to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

Kasukuwere to know fate Friday

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Linda Masarira's appeal challenging ZEC's rejection of nomination papers thrown out

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man killed for drinking another's beer

23 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe records 350,000 teen pregnancies

27 Jul 2023 at 15:37hrs | 228 Views

MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

27 Jul 2023 at 15:34hrs | 1584 Views

Court appearances haunt Chinese national

27 Jul 2023 at 15:08hrs | 848 Views

Old Mutual fights premature births scourge with neo-natal ventilator donation

27 Jul 2023 at 15:06hrs | 105 Views

CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

27 Jul 2023 at 15:00hrs | 1919 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days