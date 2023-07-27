Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

He left without telling anyone

33 mins ago | Views
Seized by the prophetic words of the mystic and condemned Mbuya Nehanda, "My bones will rise again", young Jorum left home without telling anyone. School, parents and siblings did not matter anymore, none but ourselves would free Zimbabwe from the shackles of colonialism. The 'gospel' of Chimurenga preached to him by freedom fighters at an all night 'pungwe' in his village in Chiweshe the previous weekend had found a recruit in him. Jorum left before dawn for the base in the mountains by Monera River.

Shouting a slogan to announce his arrival and camaraderie, the comrades responded and emerged from behind some trees. Sons of the soil, children of war staying in the bush to liberate the motherland. Assault rifles in hand, the group of ten and four recruits sat down to serious discussion on do's and don'ts, they were to lie low till sunset to leave for Mozambique.

Travelling by night and resting by day with food supplied by the ruralfork they reached Penhalonga. Jorum's legs swollen, clothes now mere rags, going back was no option. Whilst crossing into Mozambique one recruit stepped on an anti-personal mine and lost a leg, they had to carry him on a makeshift stretcher all the way. Jorum had lost weight, hunger had become a constant companion, sometimes going for days on end without food.

The training was grueling and food was scarce. The Jorum name was discarded and replaced with a war moniker, he was now Comrade JJ. The new  combatant and his group were despatched to Tete war province for operations.

They had to fight the settler forces, giving them no rest and chasing the Rhodesian soldiers from every corner. Somewhere near Bhobho school in Chiweshe the cadres were sold out and a battle ensued. Heavy  gunfire was exchanged with the famous AK spitting fire and delivering death to the white men.

A fully laden re-enforcement enemy truck from Centenary ran over a land mine and went Boom! Severed limbs and bloodied bodies lay about the twisted metals. The freedom fighters quickly melted into the bush for the AP (Assembling Point) in Banje mountains. Sounds of copters meant no food on that day since villagers would be holed in their huts trembling with fear.

Whenever the colonial forces got a baptism of fire from the people's gallant fighters they would vent their anger on the hapless villagers, sometimes burning down the whole village. Comrade JJ and his men lost one Comrade Manu at that battle, one for the price of twenty enemy soldiers plus a bombed truck. Such was the sacrifice and cruelty of the war of liberation. 'Vatengesi' was another menace, lest we forget.

As the Heroes Holiday nears and Zimbabwe goes to the polls very soon. Remember Comrade JJ, the sacrifice and those who died for Zimbabwe. Building Zimbabwe brick by brick. Leaving noone and no place behind. Tsepete Tsepete. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

Hupenyu hamadzangu.

Cde Mutanda Wachingama. Mupuyo Ward 3. Chiweshe.


Source - Mutanda Wachingama
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

35 mins ago | 70 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

39 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

42 mins ago | 42 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

46 mins ago | 45 Views

'Drunk' Christopher Mutsvangwa denies that Zimbabwe is a province of South Africa

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Corruption at vid going wayward

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Call for more trainings on safety and security for female journalists

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

How to minimize stress at work

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa threatens poll boycott?

12 hrs ago | 3945 Views

Chamisa's confusion, disarray gives Zanu-PF political upper hand says Anglo funded ISS

12 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Mnangawa gifted multimillion-dollar executive helicopter by Russia's Putin

12 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Chamisa suffers double blow

12 hrs ago | 1682 Views

D-Day for Kasukuwere

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Dembare lose key players

12 hrs ago | 769 Views

American rappers troop to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Caps United hit jackpot

12 hrs ago | 404 Views

Sandawana Mines value shoots to US$3bn

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Peace march aborted over use of branded vehicles

12 hrs ago | 688 Views

Chamisa's CCC rages after disqualification of 12 Bulawayo aspiring MPs

12 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwean candidates solicit church votes ahead of Zimbabwe elections

12 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chamisa suffers another setback, double candidates to feature on ballot

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa, Zanu-PF's greatest gift?

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe ready to dump US dollar

12 hrs ago | 708 Views

4 unknown political parties back Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zanu-PF wins 3 Parly seats unopposed after High Court ruling

12 hrs ago | 559 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 7 put into commercial operation

12 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to rid cities of opposition mess

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Heroes Day: Guns that silenced history's villains

12 hrs ago | 153 Views

Sorry Chamisa, development has already taken off!

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Record crowds proof of Zanu-PF's strength,' claims Mutsvangwa about bussed crowds

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Key parts of High Court's judgement nullifying nomination of Chamisa's candidates

21 hrs ago | 1459 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, Mutsvangwa tells Xoli Mngambi

21 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Zanu-PF handed Bulawayo parliamentary seats

22 hrs ago | 823 Views

MRP to stick to 2018 manifesto, calls for restoration of Mthwakazi

22 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Zimbabwe's political landscape tilted in Zanu-PF's favour'

22 hrs ago | 425 Views

Married Woman Killed By Lover

22 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons TNF

22 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe govt loses battle on the redollarisation of salaries

22 hrs ago | 973 Views

Shattering blow to the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC

22 hrs ago | 590 Views

Putin offers 50,000 tonne free grain to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

Kasukuwere to know fate Friday

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Linda Masarira's appeal challenging ZEC's rejection of nomination papers thrown out

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man killed for drinking another's beer

23 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe records 350,000 teen pregnancies

27 Jul 2023 at 15:37hrs | 228 Views

MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

27 Jul 2023 at 15:34hrs | 1584 Views

Court appearances haunt Chinese national

27 Jul 2023 at 15:08hrs | 849 Views

Old Mutual fights premature births scourge with neo-natal ventilator donation

27 Jul 2023 at 15:06hrs | 105 Views

CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

27 Jul 2023 at 15:00hrs | 1919 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days