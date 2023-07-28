Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

1 hr ago | Views
The Bulawayo High Court has nullified the nomination of all 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for Bulawayo province. The judge cited late submission of nomination papers.

The CCC candidates denied this and yesterday appealed the ruling. CCC at worst could have won 11 out of the 12 constituencies through the ballot on August 23. For emphasis, the court ruling does not legally affect CCC's participation in the presidential and local authority elections.

I will not go into the merits of the court submissions, except to say that as a student of politics and as a matter of principle, I believe that representative democracy is best served by the people and not by the courts. I believe that it is justifiable to raise questions of justice beyond technicalities because an election is a matter of public interest.

Well, my intention is to try and clarify what this means for CCC's candidates on the proportional party lists in Bulawayo province? I am referring to the six on the senate party list, six on the women party list, two on the youth party list (one is just there as a contingency measure) and ten on the metropolitan council party list.

However, the metropolitan list was rejected by Zec for late submission and the matter is still pending in the high court.

Reader, the first thing to understand is that the share or number of seats for all proportional representation is calculated based on the number of votes obtained by the political party's national assembly candidates (popularly known as the parliamentary candidates) for a particular province.

The CCC parliamentary candidates for Bulawayo are the 12 whose nomination has been nullified by the High Court.

In a more straightforward case, this would mean the CCC's proportional candidates are automatically out of the election race since there will be no votes obtained by CCC candidates to determine the proportional share.

However, this is not the case and welcome to Zimbabwe's political jungle.

Reader, remember CCC had double candidates that were duly nominated in three out of the 12 constituencies in Bulawayo.

The double candidates were in Entumbane Njube, Pelandaba-Tshabalala and Pumula constituencies.

The other three "CCC" candidates who were not officially recognised by the CCC leadership remain duly nominated and on the ballot for they were not part of the court case.

This means in the three constituencies mentioned above, CCC is still technically deemed to be contesting against Zanu-PF.

The number of votes that the three "CCC" candidates will get in these elections will be used to calculate the share of the proportional seats for the CCC in Bulawayo province.

Whether the CCC continues to reject the three candidates or call them an extension of Zanu-PF is inconsequential.

Reader, a matter of fact is that the CCC proportional list in Bulawayo will not automatically fall away unless two things happen.

Either the three "CCC" double candidates OR the CCC proportional candidates choose to withdraw.

Otherwise, if things remain as they are, CCC is still technically deemed to be contesting against Zanu-PF for proportional representation in Bulawayo and to be providing a veneer of legitimacy despite being robbed of any chance of electoral success.

Reader, I am just being told now that the CCC is in the process of appealing the judgment to the Supreme Court.

An appeal means the 12 CCC candidates will, for now, remain on the ballot for August 23 until the matter is resolved by the supreme court. However, chances of winning are slim given the politicisation of the Judiciary.

I insist that a fallback political decision still has to be made on how to deal with the proportional party lists in Bulawayo in the context of prevailing jungle politics. Of course, dear reader, the best way is to ask and take lead from the people of Bulawayo.

Dr Phillan Zamchiya is a Zimbabwean political analyst with a PhD from Oxford University.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

1 hr ago | 279 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

1 hr ago | 377 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition goes after ZCTU

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor donates fuel to party candidates

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF blames opposition for poor service delivery in urban areas

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Masvingo gives Mnangagwa 148 cows

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Man rapes mother

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Girlfriend pours boiling oil on lover's privates

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Siblings kill brother in witchcraft row

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean man caught with R12 million smuggled cigarettes in SA

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe police warn Kasukuwere supporters

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa bussing supporters to Matebeleland North star rally tomorrow

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tsvangirai's village back in Zanu-PF?

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Chamisa's CCC outdoing itself, says Anglo funded ISS

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'The Rock' surprises Zimbabwe's UFC fighter Gorimbo

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Court disputes have dampened the election spirit in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Kasukuwere team itching for a fight

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Bosso invade Mhondoro

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Lobengula's great grandson training with Bosso

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

CCC aspiring candidate file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

Chamisa and CCC must not use Matebeleland as cannon fodder

11 hrs ago | 584 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

11 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa says he stands in solidarity with Putin over Ukraine war

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

2 notorious armed robbers killed in shootout with Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 858 Views

Kasukuwere says ZACC officers visited family home in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chamisa in angry outburst over banned candidates

12 hrs ago | 573 Views

The Rock gifts homeless Zimbabwe UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo fully-furnished house

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

Kasukuwere bites the dust

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

CCC vows diplomatic remedies to reverse poll ban on 12 party candidates

12 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe political parties march for peace

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Chamisa's candidates failed to present comprehensive version of events on Nomination Court day'

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

He left without telling anyone

14 hrs ago | 733 Views

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

14 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

14 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Drunk' Christopher Mutsvangwa denies that Zimbabwe is a province of South Africa

15 hrs ago | 860 Views

Corruption at vid going wayward

16 hrs ago | 411 Views

Call for more trainings on safety and security for female journalists

16 hrs ago | 36 Views

How to minimize stress at work

16 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chamisa threatens poll boycott?

28 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 4461 Views

Chamisa's confusion, disarray gives Zanu-PF political upper hand says Anglo funded ISS

28 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1581 Views

Mnangawa gifted multimillion-dollar executive helicopter by Russia's Putin

28 Jul 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1750 Views

Chamisa suffers double blow

28 Jul 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1869 Views

D-Day for Kasukuwere

28 Jul 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1511 Views

Dembare lose key players

28 Jul 2023 at 06:46hrs | 827 Views

American rappers troop to Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days