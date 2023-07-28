HEXCO results out

Opinion / Columnist

The Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ministry has announced that the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) results for June 2023 examinations have been released.Examination centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions as from Monday next week.Results have also indicated that there is a significant pass rate increase from 60,9 percent produced last year compared to 79 percent this season.In a statement, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, said they recorded a 79 percent pass rate and expressed gratitude to those who were involved in the teaching and learning process."We thank the lecturers, the students, the examination staff and all stakeholders involved in the teaching and learning process. All HEXCO centres are advised to collect results from their respective regions as from Monday 31 July 2023'', read the statement.Prof Tagwira noted strides achieved this season indicating that the pass rate has increased due to social interaction and direct contact teaching adding that due to Covid-19, staff and students' interaction was minimised leading to the deterioration of results."We continue to increase good results due to quality interaction between students and teachers. In Covid-19 era, marks were low because students were reading on their own but now face to face interaction is scaling up results," he said.