Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

Opinion / Columnist

ZIMBABWE is a few weeks away from the much-awaited harmonised elections.Zanu-PF is poised for a resounding victory.Thanks to the milestone-unleashing pedigree of Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa since the first day he became the President of the nation and my party, Zanu-PF.Since his assumption of duty in 2017, the Second Republic has opened up opportunities for locals in the economy by encouraging their participation in various sectors.Policies averse to capital have been uprooted for the greater good of investment opportunities.He has simply set the foundation for ending unemployment in the years to come.Zimbabwe has witnessed unprecedented rural development and this has a power-consolidating effect to the loyal Zanu-PF voter base.In this year's election, around 6,6 million people have registered to vote, and if the massive turnout in the presidential rallies held so far in Chipinge, Bulilima, Magunje, Zaka and Centenary are anything to go by, then Zanu-PF will storm to a resounding victory.To continue in the upward trajectory for mass infrastructure development, greater business accessibility, monetary and fiscal reforms, technology and innovation adoption, Zimbabweans must vote for Zanu-PF.For continued growth of the agriculture sector, skill development and improved public service delivery, Zanu-PF is the party to vote for.President Mnangagwa's Government has been guided by the National Development Strategy 1, which creates momentum towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.An examination of the last five years reveals unequivocally the achievements of the revolutionary advancements made in the significant developmental initiatives that President Mnangagwa's administration started since taking office.All of these activities have resulted in improvements in Zimbabweans' quality of life.In Matebeleland North, the long-awaited Lake Gwayi-Shangani — which was conceptualised in 1912, but only built under the Second Republic — is one of the projects that will be completed this year.The National Matebeleland Zambezi Water Project, which has been under development for a century, is being finished as part of the Second Republic's efforts to end Bulawayo's perennial water shortages.Additionally, the long-delayed development of Tuli-Manyange Dam in Matebeleland South, Vungu Dam in Midlands, as well as Bindura and Semwa Dams in Mashonaland Central, has commenced.Construction of Kunzvi Dam, which will meet Harare's water needs, has also commenced.Muchekeranwa Dam, Chivhu Dam and Marovanyati Dam in Mashonaland East province have all been completed.The Second Republic's investor-friendly policies have upscaled investment in lithium, platinum, gold, coal, iron and steel extraction.Some of the most notable initiatives in the extractive sector that are worth mentioning are the multi-billion-dollar iron and steel project in Manhize, the Bikita Minerals development, and the Sabi Star lithium mine near Buhera.With such mammoth investments coming into Zimbabwe, the country is on track to reach and surpass its target of a US$12 billion mining sector by the end of the year, with lithium and iron and steel projects anticipated to bring in US$5,5 billion this year.The nation's electricity supply has improved with successful completion of the Kariba South Power Expansion Project and the construction of the new Units 7 and 8 at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.Such is the magic of the Second Republic.About 400 kilometres of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway have been completed using domestic resources and through local contractors, which has created jobs and opportunities for local companies.By year-end, the route from Beitbridge to Masvingo to Harare will be expanded and rehabilitated, while construction has already begun on the stretch from Beitbridge to Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has been successfully upgraded and it is quite a marvel.The Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport is being upgraded and modernised, while the Buffalo Range Airport has undergone upgrades as well.All in all, President Mnangagwa's administration has invested more than US$2,5 billion in infrastructure projects, a feat never witnessed before in this country and these humongous investments are essential to achieving the goals outlined under Vision 2030.These expansive infrastructure projects have come to symbolise the development footprint of the Second Republic.Almost 380 000 tonnes of wheat were harvested, making Zimbabwe self-sufficient, and the Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs initiative helped almost 2,5 million families, marking a first for the nation.Zimbabwe's efforts to engage and re-engage are truly paying off as shown by the partial lifting of illegal European Union sanctions.Partnerships with progressive alternative sources of global capital are the new drivers of Zimbabwe's political economy development.The opening of new embassies by the nation, most notably in Rwanda, Turkey and Belarus is symbolic of Zimbabwe's widening diplomatic reach.As the nation repositions itself in a rapidly evolving international environment that was formerly marked by Western unilateralism, but is now being reconfigured towards multilateralism, many more embassies are expected to be opened.President Mnangagwa is leading a new era in which African leaders are starting to forge new paths free from the restrictions and shackles of former colonisers, whose main goals are to entrap African nations through unfair trade practises, supporting terrorism and sponsoring puppets to undermine the will of the people.On August 23, colonial puppetry will be rejected.The people will choose Zanu-PF again because EDelivers.Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is the secretary-general of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.