The failure of democracy in Zimbabwe: The need for a new approach

Opinion / Columnist

The Cycle of Corruption

Idolizing Politicians

Changing the Mentality

Competence Over Professional Politicians

Transforming Democracy

Putting Citizens First

A Call for Collaboration

Embracing a New Era

Zimbabwe, a country with a rich history and a resilient population, has been plagued by political instability and economic turmoil for decades. One of the main reasons for this dire situation is the failure of democracy in Zimbabwe. The traditional approach to governance in the country has resulted in corruption, power consolidation, and a lack of accountability. It's time for a new approach that focuses on transformation and putting the needs of the citizens first.When politicians come into power, they often prioritize their own interests over the needs of the people. They see their time in office as an opportunity to accumulate wealth and secure their future. This mentality leads to widespread corruption, where elected officials engage in embezzlement and nepotism, benefiting themselves and their close associates. The result is a system perpetuating inequality and undermining the democratic ideals of transparency and fairness.In Zimbabwe, there is a tendency to idolize politicians, viewing them as messiahs who will rescue the country from its challenges. This misplaced idolization prevents citizens from holding their leaders accountable for their actions. Instead of demanding transparency and accountability, people often place blind faith in their elected officials, hoping that they will solve all their problems. This mentality further perpetuates the failure of democracy as it allows politicians to act with impunity, free from consequences.To address the failure of democracy in Zimbabwe, a fundamental change in mentality is required. Zimbabweans must realize that politicians are public servants who should work for the betterment of the country and its citizens. It's crucial to shift the focus from idolizing politicians to demanding accountability and transparency. Citizens should actively participate in the political process, asking tough questions and holding their elected officials responsible for their actions.Another aspect that needs to be addressed is the selection of leaders. Rather than electing professional politicians whose primary skill is rhetoric, Zimbabweans should prioritize competence and expertise when choosing their representatives. The age limit for elected officials should align with the retirement age, ensuring that leaders have the necessary experience and skills to govern effectively. This shift would bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the political landscape, leading to better decision-making and governance.The current form of democracy in Zimbabwe has proven ineffective in addressing the country's challenges. A new approach is needed to transform the nation and create a better future for all citizens. This transformation involves a focus on education, training, and accountability. By investing in the education of future leaders and promoting a culture of accountability, Zimbabwe can break the cycle of corruption and empower its citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.Zimbabwe deserves leaders who prioritize the needs of the people over personal gain. The country needs visionary and selfless individuals who are committed to serving the citizens and driving positive change. It's time to foster a culture of servant leadership, where elected officials work tirelessly to improve the lives of Zimbabweans. This can only be achieved by electing leaders with the skills, experience, and integrity required to govern effectively.The task of transforming democracy in Zimbabwe requires collective effort. Citizens, civil society organizations, and the government must work together to create an environment that promotes transparency, accountability, and good governance. It's crucial to foster a sense of ownership and civic responsibility among the population, encouraging active engagement in the political process. By working collaboratively, Zimbabweans can build a brighter future for themselves and future generations.The failure of democracy in Zimbabwe should serve as a wake-up call for change. It's time to embrace a new era of governance that prioritizes the needs of the people, promotes transparency, and fosters accountability. By adopting a new approach focused on transformation, Zimbabwe can overcome its challenges and create a prosperous future for all its citizens. Let us stand united in our pursuit of a better Zimbabwe, where democracy thrives and every citizen has a voice.Ty Ki