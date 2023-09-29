Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

How the EU captured Sadc observer Mission

29 Sep 2023 at 06:19hrs | Views
THE SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) and the opposition CCC were pawns in the European Union (EU) grand scheme to effect regime change in Zimbabwe with the August 23/24 harmonised elections the theatre in which the Western world sought to engineer the demise of Zanu-PF, our Harare Bureau can exclusively report.

To disguise its regime change agenda, the EU recruited elements in the SADC region, in particular the SEOM which was led by Dr Nevers Mumba, a former vice president of Zambia, who was a willing tool of the Western world's devious agenda.

That agenda also included a coterie of local Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) which were supposed to have a parallel voter tabulation process and set the agenda for a CCC win.

Information gleaned from several diplomatic sources reveals a chain of events that culminated in the production of harmonised statements between the EU Observer Mission, SEOM and other captured election observers.

Ultimately, the now hugely discredited SADC election report, on which the opposition is desperately seeking political resurrection, was predetermined and fitted a template that was designed and approved in Western capitals.

Its purported authorship by the SEOM was meant to give credence to the premeditated views of the West, which sought a back seat because of its prolonged and rather documented altercation with Zimbabwe.

From the day Dr Mumba arrived in Zimbabwe on August 16, to the day he read his Preliminary Report on August 25, he was receiving daily updates from the EU and getting advice from the Western observers and their local partners in the form of NGOs, the informed sources said.  

"When he arrived in Zimbabwe on August 16, Dr Mumba immediately held meetings with the European Union Deputy Chief Observer Beata Martin – Rozumilowicz at the Holiday Inn in Harare, where he informed her that he wanted ‘Zanu-PF to go' and that SADC, through the observer mission he was chairing, was ‘to be used as a mouthpiece for the condemnation of the polls instead of the usual Western countries' observers whose statements are quickly dismissed due to the animosity that exists between Zimbabwe and the West," said the source.

Zimbabwe and the EU had been estranged for over two decades but the advent of the Second Republic saw a marked thawing of relations—with President Mnangagwa inviting the bloc to observe the country's elections both in 2018 and 2023.

But beyond its pretensions of engaging Zimbabwe, the EU was seemingly determined to undermine that goodwill as it managed to capture Dr Mumba and feed him with its preconceived report on elections, incredulously seven days before the polls.

 "This is why Mumba had a position on the election's freeness, fairness and credibility even before he had observed the polls, he was just a willing tool of the West and he abused his position to push for an agenda that was made in Europe."

Present in the meeting that Dr Mumba had with EU at the Holiday Inn were Messrs Rozumilowicz, Marie D'arenberg (EU deputy Observers Co-ordinator), Stefan SZWED (Political analyst), Marcel Castels (EU elections analyst), and Ivaylo Pentchev (EU Media analyst).

There was shared hatred for Zanu-PF between Dr Mumba and the EU, with the former revealing that the EU position was of mutual interest with his President Hakainde Hichilema.

"Dr Mumba told the EU delegation that he had the blessings of the SADC Troika chairperson, President Hichilema Hakainde, whom he claimed, had "instructed him to make sure that  the opposition's interests were not ignored".

Dr Mumba told the EU officials that President Hichilema was particularly interested in protecting the opposition because "he and the CCC leader are friends and church-mates."

"Dr Mumba also argued that Zimbabwe was ready for regime change and that the West had already put mechanisms in place to assist the opposition.

"Therefore, the opportunity was supposed to be seized to ensure that "Zanu-PF goes". Dr Mumba also told the EU officials that President Hichilema chose him after serious consultations with professionals including British academic Stephen Chan".

*On Monday we will reveal how the British academic Stephen Chan was used to try and influence the SADC report, his links with the country's opposition and some SADC leaders.


Source - The Chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 791 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 642 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

10 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1249 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 364 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 395 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 150 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 76 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

24 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 839 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 627 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 595 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1588 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 462 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 125 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days