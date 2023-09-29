Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

WATCH: Prof Ibbo Mandaza did not proffer any new data to support his unorthodox call

29 Sep 2023 at 08:19hrs | Views
Herewith is a link to the OR Tambo School of Leadership Public Lecture given today by Prof Ibbo Mandaza on "The State of Democracy in the Sadc Region: a Reflection on the National Elections of Zimbabwe".

Predictably, the eagerly awaited lecture turned out to be a pitch for the internet based petition, currently with some 80,000 petitioners of unverified nationality and with unverified signatures; written by Ibbo Mandaza and Dr Tony Reeler pushing their longstanding 2016 idea - therefore not connected to Zimbabwe's 2023 elections per se - that there should be a handpicked and thus unelected National Transitional Authority [NTA] in Zimbabwe.

The lecture had quite some pointed and useful background information on the formation of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation whose remit now includes overseeing the Sadc Election Observation Mission [SEOM], which tied itself in knots over its controversial report, and particularly over the emotive and outrageous public gallery comments by its loquacious Chairperson, Nevers Mumba, appointed by Hakainde Hichilema, in his capacity as the Organ Troika Chairperson.

Unfortunately, the much awaited lecture did not proffer any new data, new information, new angles, or new analysis to support Prof Mandaza's unorthodox call for Sadc to invalidate and jettison the recent election and, instead, facilitate and "scaffold" his proposed unelected NTA.

It was a rehash of the same stuff that has been heard since SEOM released its preliminary report on 25 August 2023.  In the main, the narrative is based on the unmistaken and blatant falsification of the SEOM conclusion to the effect that SEOM invalidated Zimbabwe's 2023 harmonised general election by allegedly finding that the election was neither free nor fair no credible.

In point of fact, there is no such a finding or conclusion in SEOM's published preliminary report. And the SEOM recommendations, which are the most important part of the report, do not even remotely point to or suggest such a finding or conclusion.

On a major talking point arising from his lecture, Prof Mandza made one particularly jarring postulation that raises eyebrows: he opined that "Zimbabwe is in a Lancaster House Moment".

Given that the Lancaster House scenario was a decolonization moment, what does Prof Mandaza mean politically, historically, ideologically, geopolitcally and empirically by his postulation that Zimbabwe today is in a "Lancaster House Moment"?

This is not a sort of postulation that one makes fleetingly and presumptuously. In any event, this might have been a Freudian slip of an idea on Prof Mandaza's part, but whatever the case, it is clear that it's an idea which underpins Prof Mandaza's proposed NTA which, as already intimated above, goes back to at least 2016 and thus predates the 2023 elections that Prof Mandaza and Dr Tony Reeler are opportunistically and audaciously using to pitch their NTA proposal.

What this means is that there appears to be more to Prof Mandaza's NTA proposal, than meets the eye, apart from or beyond Zimbabwe's 2023 harmonised general election and SEOM's report on those elections, both of which seem to be convenient ruses.

Time will tell, as it always does!




Source - x
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

10 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1250 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 364 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 396 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 150 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 112 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 76 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

24 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 839 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 627 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 595 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1588 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 462 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 125 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days