Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

2 hrs ago | Views
The mining industry in Zimbabwe is not only rich in mineral resources but also subject to a nuanced taxation and royalty framework. In this article, we delve into the special rules governing taxation and royalties for exploration and mining entities operating within the country's mineral-rich landscapes.

Special Tax Incentives for Miners

Exploration and mining entities in Zimbabwe enjoy a range of tax incentives designed to promote and support the growth of the industry. Here are some key provisions:

• Flat Tax Rate for Special Mining Leases: Holders of special mining leases benefit from a favorable flat tax rate of 15%. This contrasts with the 24.72% rate applicable to other miners. However, special lease holders may also be subject to additional profit tax, calculated using a specified formula.

• Exemptions for Special Lease Holders: Special mining lease holders may find relief from various other taxes, including the Non-Resident Shareholders Tax, Non-Residents Tax on Fees, Non-Residents Tax on Remittance, and Non-Residents Tax on Royalties.

• Government Initiatives: The government of Zimbabwe has recently unveiled additional incentives aimed at fostering the growth of the mining sector, with the ambition to develop it into a USD12 billion industry.
• Deductibility of Capital Expenditure: Mining companies can deduct 100% of capital expenditure incurred exclusively for mining operations.

• Tax Loss Carry-Forward: Mining investors benefit from an indefinite carry-forward of their tax losses, providing a cushion against potential future tax liabilities.

• Borrowing for Working Capital: Investors are permitted to borrow locally for working capital needs. Offshore borrowings, however, require Reserve Bank approval. Interest paid on borrowings within a debt-to-equity ratio of up to three to one is tax-deductible.

• Rebates on Duty: Duty rebates are granted to mining location holders for specified goods imported exclusively for mining development operations. These rebates aim to ease the financial burden on mining projects.

• Rebate on Duty for Capital Goods: Importation of capital goods for mining development operations and during the exploration phase of a mining project is eligible for a duty rebate, providing cost relief to mining companies.

Royalties: Contributions to the State

In addition to taxes, mining entities are required to pay royalties to the State. These royalties are calculated as a percentage of the gross fair market value of minerals produced and sold. The rates vary depending on the type of mineral, as follows:
• Diamonds: 15%
• Platinum: 10%
• Other Precious Stones: 10%
• Gold: 5%
• Precious Metals: 3.5%
• Base Metals: 2%
• Industrial Minerals: 2%
• Coal Bed Methane Gas: 2%
• Coal: 1%

These royalties play a vital role in contributing to the national treasury and supporting various developmental initiatives in Zimbabwe.

In summary, Zimbabwe's mining sector offers an array of tax incentives and royalties, making it an attractive destination for exploration and mining activities. These provisions not only encourage investment but also contribute to the sustainable development of the country's mineral wealth.
Clifford S Ncube is a Legal Practitioner, Conveyancer and Notary Public, practising in Zimbabwe. Holding an LLB Degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and a Diploma in Journalism with the Institute of Commercial Management (UK).He can be contacted at: cliffordsncube@gmail.com/ Cell: +263 777 244 855



Source - Clifford S. Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

6 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

6 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

13 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

13 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

16 hrs ago | 816 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

19 hrs ago | 903 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

19 hrs ago | 3550 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

20 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

23 hrs ago | 422 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

23 hrs ago | 2862 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

04 Oct 2023 at 10:58hrs | 216 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

04 Oct 2023 at 10:55hrs | 105 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

04 Oct 2023 at 10:53hrs | 491 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

04 Oct 2023 at 09:46hrs | 4016 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

04 Oct 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1004 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

04 Oct 2023 at 09:16hrs | 925 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

04 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 626 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

04 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 500 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

04 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 759 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

04 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

04 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 458 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

04 Oct 2023 at 06:23hrs | 385 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 351 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 638 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

04 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1164 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

04 Oct 2023 at 06:19hrs | 481 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

04 Oct 2023 at 06:18hrs | 171 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

04 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 399 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

04 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 120 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

04 Oct 2023 at 06:13hrs | 322 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

04 Oct 2023 at 06:12hrs | 139 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

04 Oct 2023 at 06:09hrs | 491 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

04 Oct 2023 at 06:08hrs | 357 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

04 Oct 2023 at 06:08hrs | 86 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

04 Oct 2023 at 06:07hrs | 336 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

04 Oct 2023 at 06:06hrs | 291 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

04 Oct 2023 at 06:05hrs | 153 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

03 Oct 2023 at 20:43hrs | 474 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

03 Oct 2023 at 19:44hrs | 565 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

03 Oct 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1732 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

03 Oct 2023 at 18:58hrs | 1132 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

03 Oct 2023 at 18:21hrs | 421 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

03 Oct 2023 at 18:01hrs | 999 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

03 Oct 2023 at 17:05hrs | 1418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days