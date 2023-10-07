Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF, Zec's reputation at stake

30 secs ago | Views
IT is now almost two months since Zimbabwe went to the polls and produced a disputed election result, whose contestation mirrored the 2018 polls.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change and its leader, Nelson Chamisa, like in the 2018 polls, continue to protest in all manner in the hope of turning the tables. All we can do at the moment is to simply wish them the best.

Amid all these happenings, it is, however, disturbing to learn that there are some elements who are taking the August 23 and 24 poll disputes to a new low.

These elements are allegedly hunting down Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) presiding officers, polling agents and local observers who manned polling stations where the ruling Zanu-PF party performed dismally.

In its latest report, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum claims that there are "unprecedented levels of post-election victimisation" which it says "are not only uncharacteristic of a victorious party, but pose a severe threat to genuine democratic consolidation in Zimbabwe".

If true, this will tarnish the image of Zanu-PF.

Zanu-PF has denied the allegations, which have the potential to bring its name into disrepute.

This is not the first time the governing party has been linked to post-poll human rights abuses.

We have seen political activists committing gross human rights violations and even threatening to kill opposition supporters in the name of the ruling party.

However, Zanu-PF has done nothing to clear its name or dissociate itself from such nefarious characters.

The party has not even bothered to cause their immediate arrest. All it has done is to deny its involvement in any of the politically damaging activities.

The NGO Forum cannot possibly create these incidents and this must prompt both Zanu-PF and Zec to jump into action to protect their reputation because it is in their best interests that they get to the bottom of this issue.

If Zanu-PF is a people's party which respects the country's Constitution, it must quickly move to cause the arrest of all the people who are tarnishing its image.

On its part, Zec cannot say, as we hear, that it is not aware of what is happening to people whose rights are being violated, especially the presiding officers it employed to help make the entire electoral process a success.

There is no way Zec can turn a blind eye when its reputation is being dragged into the mud for failing to protect its personnel who are being hounded for professionally performing their duties.

Inaction by both Zanu-PF and Zec will only serve to point to complicity and their failure to act will promote lawlessness, a scourge which has far too long haunted Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe set to adopt Chinese traditional medicine

54 secs ago | 0 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot wife over juju

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Cruise ships shun Zimbabwean applicants

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zacc to impound 2 000 illegally imported vehicles

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Johane WeMasowe building a 3 000 seater double-storey facility in Bulawayo

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zisco to start iron ore mining ahead of revival

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to review teachers' salaries, benefits

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa to open another conference

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Nakamba urges Luton Town teammates to keep believing following Spurs defeat

8 mins ago | 2 Views

'Starve Chamisa's supporters'

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwean drugs developer lands top position at US-based Acelyrin Inc.

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Rapist leaves trouser, shoes at crime scene

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe faces cholera disaster

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Man bashes wife, daughter over TV

11 hrs ago | 431 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam 70% complete, says Zinwa

11 hrs ago | 727 Views

Dynamos lose against Herentals

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

ZICOSU leader dies in accident.

14 hrs ago | 967 Views

Hyena attacks five; rips off lips, limb

20 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Tsenengamu vows never to rejoin Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 891 Views

'Zimbabweans crossing into SA without passports to buy groceries are not criminals'

20 hrs ago | 1261 Views

19 airlines fly into Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Chamisa, CCC chart way forward after 2023 disputed elections

22 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Will the new ‘ZiG' ‘gold backed' digital currency alleviate Zimbabwe's currency stability woes?

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

Nigeria Customs Service hosts military officers from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho

22 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in Limpopo

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabweans can now go to Angola visa-free

22 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa insult lands woman in court

22 hrs ago | 573 Views

Beitbridge border shutdown flops

22 hrs ago | 766 Views

Fifa Foundation visits community projects in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man offers shoes for maintenance

22 hrs ago | 119 Views

Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda on traditional healer hit list

22 hrs ago | 785 Views

Brito's tactical abilities put to question

22 hrs ago | 198 Views

Malaria kills 26 in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

BCC planning to disconnect water services to schools

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

How ZPRA, ZANLA were allocated camps in Entumbane

22 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to be opened in SA

22 hrs ago | 377 Views

Kadenge 'controversially' lands ZIFA CEO post

22 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zupco to get 500 more buses

22 hrs ago | 111 Views

Brito's Warriors plan

22 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fugitive killer to be extradited to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 186 Views

Master KG to headline Sanganai/Hlanganani gig

22 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe electricity company seeks tariff increase

22 hrs ago | 96 Views

Dj Rabaaz Releases 15-track Album

07 Oct 2023 at 23:16hrs | 89 Views

Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 957 Views

Freddy Gwala returns

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 782 Views

Peacemaker axed in party brawl

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 474 Views

Cops who fled hooligans at Barbourfields not cowards, says police spokesperson

07 Oct 2023 at 19:30hrs | 552 Views

ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

07 Oct 2023 at 19:30hrs | 872 Views

Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

07 Oct 2023 at 19:29hrs | 594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days