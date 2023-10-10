Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Freedom Fighters' spirits behind failed marriages in SADC

10 Oct 2023 at 14:41hrs | Views
In a powerful and impassioned address at the Victory Zimbabwe crusade in Harare on Tuesday, renowned Nigerian preacher Apostle Johnson Suleman confronted a pressing issue that has been haunting many households in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region - the threat of the "anti-marriage spirit." With his trademark conviction and fearless approach, Suleman brought attention to a pervasive issue that has been tearing apart families and communities in the region.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, is known for his unwavering dedication to spreading the word of God and his fearlessness in addressing critical societal issues. On this particular occasion, he did not hold back in calling out the malevolent influence that has been seeping into the fabric of the SADC society, causing marriages to crumble and leaving a trail of broken homes in its wake.

In his opening remarks, Apostle Suleman highlighted the historical context of the issue, drawing a parallel between the sacrifices made by the pioneers who fought for the freedom of the SADC region and the current struggles faced by its inhabitants. He noted, "Check the fathers... the pioneers who fought for the freedom of the region, many of them sacrificed their homes in pursuit of their struggle." This powerful observation underscored the notion that the anti-marriage spirit has deep roots that extend back through the region's history.

Furthermore, Apostle Suleman did not mince words when addressing the core of the issue. He stated emphatically, "That spirit runs through the fabric of the society... that women can have children but there is no husband, and that is a pattern we must not accept; we must say it can't continue." His passionate plea resonated with the audience, who nodded in agreement as they acknowledged the urgency of tackling this issue head-on.

One of the key takeaways from Apostle Suleman's address was his call to action. He urged the attendees to take authority over the evil foundations that have allowed the anti-marriage spirit to thrive. "We take authority over evil foundations," he declared, inspiring the audience to unite against this malevolent force that has been tearing families apart.

Apostle Johnson Suleman's fearless approach to addressing critical societal issues is a hallmark of his ministry. He is widely regarded as a radical clergyman who speaks his mind without fear, always standing up for what he believes is right. His willingness to confront the anti-marriage spirit head-on in a public forum like the Victory Zimbabwe crusade has earned him admiration from many who see him as a beacon of hope in a world plagued by societal ills.
Throughout his career, Apostle Suleman has been an advocate for strong families and marriages, believing that they are the foundation of a healthy and prosperous society. His efforts to shine a light on the anti-marriage spirit in the SADC region align with his commitment to strengthening families and upholding the sanctity of marriage.

In conclusion, Apostle Johnson Suleman's address at the Victory Zimbabwe crusade was a powerful call to action against the insidious anti-marriage spirit that has been plaguing the SADC region. With his unwavering faith and fearless spirit, he has inspired countless individuals to stand up against this destructive force and work towards building stronger, healthier families and communities. Apostle Suleman's dedication to this cause is a testament to his role as a spiritual leader who leads by example, unafraid to speak the truth and fight for what he believes in.
Nicholas Ncube can be contacted at: ncubenicholas41@gmail.com



Source - Nicholas Ncube
Most Popular In 7 Days