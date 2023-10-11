Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

Opinion / Columnist

FOR THE RECORD: It turns out that while the attached letter sent to Parliament by Nelson Chamisa is dated 11 September 2023, it was actually sent to and received in Parliament on 5 October 2023.The letter by CCC's 'Interim SG' recalling some CCC MPs was sent to and received in Parliament on 3 October 2023.NB: Since on their receipt Parliament stamps and shares with the courier/messenger a stamped copy of such letters, having already made his letter public, it is in the public interest and would be very good for transparency for Nelson Chamisa to share a copy of his letter with Parliament's stamp, showing the date of its delivery and receipt!