Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | Views
FOR THE RECORD: It turns out that while the attached letter sent to Parliament by Nelson Chamisa is dated 11 September 2023, it was actually sent to and received in Parliament on 5 October 2023.

The letter by CCC's 'Interim SG' recalling some CCC MPs was sent to and received in Parliament on 3 October 2023.

NB: Since on their receipt Parliament stamps and shares with the courier/messenger a stamped copy of such letters, having already made his letter public, it is in the public interest and would be very good for transparency for Nelson Chamisa to share a copy of his letter with Parliament's stamp, showing the date of its delivery and receipt!



Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

